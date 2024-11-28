 BOK cuts interest rate to 3% in surprise move
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

BOK cuts interest rate to 3% in surprise move

Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 10:15
Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong bangs the gavel at the central bank in central Seoul on Thursday. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong bangs the gavel at the central bank in central Seoul on Thursday. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
The Bank of Korea (BOK) slashed its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 3 percent on Thursday during its final rate-setting meeting of the year. The widely unexpected move marks a second consecutive month of a 0.25 percentage point reduction. 
 
The surprise rate cut occurred despite the weak local currency against the dollar and signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve suggesting a slowdown in its rate reductions. The decision reflects a sluggish recovery in domestic demand and heightened uncertainties stemming from potential policy changes under the incoming Donald Trump administration, which cloud Korea’s economic outlook.
 

Related Article

 
According to the Korea Financial Investment Association, 83 percent of bond experts, including analysts, had expected the BOK’s Monetary Policy Board to maintain the rate, while 17 percent predicted a 25 basis point cut.
 
A total of 100 respondents from 58 institutions participated in the survey conducted over six days through Nov. 20.

 
This latest decision by the Monetary Policy Board follows a 25 basis point reduction in October, which was the first cut since May 2020.   
 
The BOK also lowered its growth forecast for the Korean economy from the previous 2.4 percent to 2.2 percent for 2024, and from 2.1 percent to 1.9 percent for 2025.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea

More in Economy

BOK cuts interest rate to 3% in surprise move

Ringing in the holidays with the Salvation Army

Korean exports to grow 1.8% to $697 billion in 2025: KITA

Gov't to open checkbook for chip infrastructure as Trump change looms

Births in September soar 10% as fertility rate inches up

Related Stories

North Korea holds first national cadres conference amid border flood crisis

North Korea sends trash balloons toward South for second consecutive day

North's Kim Jong-un calls Yoon an 'abnormal man,' threatens nuclear mobilization

North Korea issues directive for artillery brigades as tensions with South rise

McDonald's to serve up Seoul experience with working holiday program
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)