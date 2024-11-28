Korean Air restarts old Japan route
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 17:04
Korean Air Lines held a ceremony at Incheon International Airport's Terminal 2 on Nov. 24 to celebrate the recommissioning of the Incheon-Kumamoto route. Flight KE777 departing from the terminal and landing at Aso Kumamoto Airport took to the skies for the first time that afternoon after 27 years.
Korean Air established the route in April 1991 before ceasing service in 1997.
At the event before takeoff, executives and staff of the airline were joined by other guests to celebrate the route's reopening by giving flowers to the flight attendants and taking commemorative photos. A similar event was held in Kumamoto to mark the return of the flight.
The flight takes around 1 and a half hours, while the return flight, KE778, takes about two hours. As a short international flight, the route is an appealing option for travelers from both countries seeking a convenient trip.
The details of the route can be found on Korean Air's official website or its mobile app.
The plane in use is an Airbus A321neo, equipped with eight Prestige Class seats and 174 economy seats. As a newer Airbus model, it is optimized for a safe and comfortable flight with significantly lower carbon emissions.
Despite being a smaller plane, the Prestige seats fully recline 180 degrees, while economy seats are equipped with a 33-centimeter (13-inch) screen, an adjustable headrest and a coat hanger for passenger convenience, with wi-fi available for further enjoyment and productivity.
Kumamoto is a Japanese prefecture located on the island of Kyushu, featuring historic landmarks and exceptional scenery replete with nature that offers visitors calm, relaxing surroundings.
The prefecture is home to many popular attractions, including Mount Aso, the world’s largest caldera volcano, as well as Kumamoto Castle — one of the three great castles of Japan — as well as Kikuchi Castle, which has influences of the Baekje Dynasty (18 B.C. to A.D. 660). The Amakusa Islands, an archipelago off the west coast, and the 300-year-old Kurokawa Onsen Village are also located in the region, which is represented by the globally recognized bear mascot “Kumamon.”
Drawing visitors keen to try Kumamoto-style ramen, karashi renkon (fried lotus root stuffed with mustard) and basashi (raw horse meat), the prefecture is also Japan’s top producer of watermelons and honeydew melons.
“Connecting Northern and Southern Kyushu, Kumamoto is a key site for transportation in Japan for locals and tourists alike,” said an associate of Korean Air. “Travelers can get a fuller experience by supplementing their itinerary with other Kyushu cities connected by Korean Air, such as Fukuoka, Kagoshima and Nagasaki.”
BY KIM YEONSOO [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
