Tving teams up with Apple TV+ on content exchange
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 16:53
The deep emotions in “Pachinko” that drew rave reviews can now be experienced on Tving.
The Korean subscription streaming service, with Choi Joo-hee at the helm, announced on Monday that it is collaborating with Apple TV+ to launch an “Apple TV+ Brand Section” from Dec. 10.
This collection is just the beginning of a longer partnership to strengthen both platforms.
The new category allows premium Tving subscribers to enjoy globally acclaimed original Apple TV+ content, including seasons one and two of “Pachinko.”
Each week, the selection is updated with Apple TV+ content most popular among Korean audiences. Such additions include the comedy “Ted Lasso” starring Emmy award winner Jason Sudeikis, “The Morning Show” featuring an iconic combination of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, spy thriller “Slow Horses” with Gary Oldman and “Severance,” directed and produced by Ben Stiller.
A special event is also in store to celebrate the launch of the collaboration: For two months starting from Dec. 2, any Tving user with an ad-free standard subscription and above can watch all of season one of “Pachinko.” Subscribers can check the announcement on the Tving app for more details.
In 2022, Tving launched the Apple TV app, offering a more convenient viewing experience that goes beyond a mobile environment for enjoyment on a big screen.
“We are excited that Korea’s top streaming service has joined forces with a premium streaming service to bring both variety and popular appeal,” an associate of Tving said, adding, “Tving’s unique Korean-style content and the global content of Apple TV+ equips our service with entertainment like no other platform.”
Aside from its original Korean-flavored content, Tving has also kept its competitive edge sharp with live broadcasts of sports such as the 2024 Shinhan Sol Bank KBO League and the 2024-2025 season of KCC Pro Basketball, as well as Video on Demand for popular broadcasts.
This partnership with Apple TV+ further upgrades the Tving experience, and solidifies the company’s position as the number one Korean streaming service.
BY KIM YEONSOO [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
