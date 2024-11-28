BMW's fourth-gen X3 has bigger body, bigger grilles and bigger screens
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 18:22
- CHO YONG-JUN
BMW Korea launched the fourth-generation X3 in the Korean market on Thursday, the latest entry of the automaker’s best-selling SUV.
The new X3 features a bigger body size, bigger grilles and larger touch screens. The new X3 comes at 4,766 millimeters in length (185.9 inches), 65 millimeters longer than the outgoing model but 15 millimeters shorter in height, at 1,660 millimeters, while also going slightly wider — the combination, alongside with improved suspension, provides the new X3 with a “sedan-like” driving experience, according to BMW Korea product manager Katharina Mesin.
“The reason why the X3 has been loved by many customers globally and in the Korean market [is its] remarkable versatility,” Mesin said during Thursday’s launch even at the BMW driving center in Incheon, adding that the vehicle features a larger interior and trunk.
BMW has sold more than 350,000 units of the premium midsize SUV worldwide since its original release in 2003 and more than 50,000 vehicles, including its electric sister iX3, making it the only midsize SUV from a non-Korean manufacturer to reach such numbers.
The grille, commonly known as the kidney grille, is not only larger but also comes standard with an “Iconic Glow” that lights up the grille for a more imposing look in darker environments.
The interior of the new X3 features 12.3-inch digital cluster and 14.9-inch infotainment system that integrates most of its heating, ventilating and air conditioning buttons.
The new X3 hits the Korean market with 2-liter, four-cylinder petrol and diesel models, dubbed X3 20 and X3 20d, followed by the X3 M50, a high-performance version that feature an inline-six twin-turbo engine. All three power train will come with a 48 volt mild-hybrid motor.
The four-cylinder variants of the X3 will only be available with vegan leather seats, dubbed Veganza, while the M50 comes with merino leather seats. All models sold in the Korean market come standard with BMW’s Driving Assistance Professional, heated and ventilated seats, rear sunshades and a panoramic glass roof that does not open.
The baseline X3 20i xDrive is priced at 68.9 million won ($49,370) while the X3 M50 xDrive is priced at 99.9 million won.
