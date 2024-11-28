 Baskin' in holiday cheer: Baskin Robbins offers Christmas ice cream cakes
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Baskin' in holiday cheer: Baskin Robbins offers Christmas ice cream cakes

Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 18:13
The "Holiday Christmas Showcase" is unveiled at Workshop by Baskin Robbins in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Thursday. [YONHAP]

The "Holiday Christmas Showcase" is unveiled at Workshop by Baskin Robbins in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Thursday. [YONHAP]

 
Shoppers browse a selection of cakes at the “Holiday Christmas Showcase” at Workshop by Baskin Robbins in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Thursday.
 
The brand is offering 17 ice cream cakes as part of the seasonal event. The lineup is based on its “What You Want” concept offering a variety of flavors.
 
Shoppers browse a selection of cakes at the "Holiday Christmas Showcase" at Workshop by Baskin Robbins in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Thursday. [YONHAP]

Shoppers browse a selection of cakes at the "Holiday Christmas Showcase" at Workshop by Baskin Robbins in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Thursday. [YONHAP]

A shopper photographs a selection of cakes at the "Holiday Christmas Showcase" at Workshop by Baskin Robbins in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Thursday. [YONHAP]

A shopper photographs a selection of cakes at the "Holiday Christmas Showcase" at Workshop by Baskin Robbins in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Thursday. [YONHAP]

tags Korea Baskin Robbins Ice cream

More in Industry

Expect 'individualist' spending in 2025, says SNU consumer expert

Gyeongju gets $553M hydrogen fuel cell power plant project

BMW's fourth-gen X3 has bigger body, bigger grilles and bigger screens

Lotte replaces 21 CEOs as rumors of cash crunch swirl

Korean Air-Asiana merger secures final EU approval

Related Stories

Baskin Robbins opens new store in 'old' village

Baskin Robbins to launch ice cream flavor designed by Google Gemini

Unmanned ice cream stores offer cheap frozen snacks all night long

Ice cream sales on fire amid heat wave

Baskin Robbins apologizes to IVE’s Jang Won-young for using 'Lucky Vicky' in product name
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)