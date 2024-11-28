Baskin' in holiday cheer: Baskin Robbins offers Christmas ice cream cakes
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 18:13
The "Holiday Christmas Showcase" is unveiled at Workshop by Baskin Robbins in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Thursday. [YONHAP]
Shoppers browse a selection of cakes at the “Holiday Christmas Showcase” at Workshop by Baskin Robbins in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Thursday.
The brand is offering 17 ice cream cakes as part of the seasonal event. The lineup is based on its “What You Want” concept offering a variety of flavors.
Shoppers browse a selection of cakes at the "Holiday Christmas Showcase" at Workshop by Baskin Robbins in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Thursday. [YONHAP]
A shopper photographs a selection of cakes at the "Holiday Christmas Showcase" at Workshop by Baskin Robbins in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Thursday. [YONHAP]
