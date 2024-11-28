Chip industry asks for exemption from Korea's 52-hour workweek

An association of semiconductor firms called for more flexible working hours Thursday, emphasizing the need to boost the country's global competitiveness.“To strengthen the industry's competitiveness, South Korea must expand working hour options for workers and companies, as seen in the United States and Japan,” Kim Jung-hoi, vice chairman of the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association (KSIA), said in a conference.The event, hosted by KSIA at a Samsung Electronics plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, was attended by Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo and officials from major chipmakers, including Samsung and SK hynix.One of the key concerns was the country's 52-hour workweek that limits employees to 40 regular hours and 12 hours of overtime per week.“Our current working hours system lacks flexibility for specialized fields like semiconductor research and development (R&D),” said Kim Hee-sung, a professor at Kangwon National University School of Law, stressing that R&D often demands intensive labor, which conflicts with existing labor regulations.“Given the special nature of semiconductor R&D and its critical role in enhancing global competitiveness, it is time to discuss granting flexibility,” he added.Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo said he understands the industry's importance and will seek ways to support the semiconductor sector.Yonhap