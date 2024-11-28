 Emart discounts detergent, pizza, olive oil in anniversary sale
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 17:50
 
Models introduce discount items for Emart's Star Sale, commemorating the store's 31st anniversary, at its Yongsan branch in central Seoul on Thursday. [YONHAP]

Products including laundry detergent, olive oil, frozen pizza and electric blankets will be on sale at a discount. The event runs from Friday to Thursday.
