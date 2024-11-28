Emart discounts detergent, pizza, olive oil in anniversary sale
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 17:50
Models introduce discount items for Emart's Star Sale, commemorating the store's 31st anniversary, at its Yongsan branch in central Seoul on Thursday.
Products including laundry detergent, olive oil, frozen pizza and electric blankets will be on sale at a discount. The event runs from Friday to Thursday.

