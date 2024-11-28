 NCsoft to form three new studios and AI subsidiary
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 15:56
NCSoft's shareholder meeting Thursday at the company's headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi [NCSOFT]

NCsoft will establish three new game studios and an AI subsidiary, the game publisher said Thursday.
 
The three game studios will be named FirstSpark Games, BigFire Games and Ludius Games, while the AI company will be titled NC AI, the game publisher decided in a shareholder meeting Thursday.
 

The companies plan to open their doors Feb. 1.
 
FirstSpark Games will manage Throne and Liberty, a Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG) targeting the overseas market.
 
BigFire Games will work on NCsoft's third-person open-world shooter, code-named LLL, and real-time strategy game Tactan: Knights of the Gods, both currently in development.
 
NC AI will lead NCsoft's AI enhancement, including its self-developed large language model Varco and the application of the technology to games.
 
“Through the transition to an independent game development studio system, NCsoft will create an innovative game developing culture with speed, flexibility and creativity and actively come up with new IP for the global market,” NCsoft co-CEO Park Byung-moo said during the shareholder meeting Thursday.
 
NCsoft's union held a rally at the company's research and development center in Pangyo, Gyeonggi, criticizing spinoff as a means of shifting the blame for managerial failures.

BY YONHAP, CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
