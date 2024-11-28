NewJeans members to terminate contract with ADOR
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 20:40 Updated: 28 Nov. 2024, 20:53
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Members of NewJeans will terminate their contracts with their agency ADOR, the members told reporters in an emergency press conference on Thursday night.
“ADOR has neither the ability nor the will to protect NewJeans,” said Hanni, explaining as the reason for leaving the agency. "Staying at the agency will only prolong our psychological pain and waste our time."
The girl group convened an emergency press conference that began at 8:30 p.m. in southern Seoul on Thursday, the final day of the 14-day ultimatum the girl group gave its agency ADOR earlier this month. Over a hundred reporters were present despite the short two-hour notice given to the press.
NewJeans specified in an email that the conference would be about “NewJeans’ termination of exclusive contracts” in the title. The attendees or the agenda of the conference were not specified in the email.
NewJeans had sent an official list of changes it demanded from its agency ADOR to be made within 14 days of receiving the paper document, which was on Nov. 14. ADOR had until Thursday afternoon to send its written response and an electronic file before midnight to NewJeans.
ADOR sent its response to the girl group’s demands in paper on Thursday afternoon and via email at 7 p.m. NewJeans’ PR agency sent out the email summoning reporters at 6 p.m.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
