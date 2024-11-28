S-Oil carries the torch for firefighters with annual Hero Awards

S-Oil hosted the Firefighter Hero Awards Ceremony with the Korea National Council on Social Welfare at Nine Tree Premier Rokaus Hotel Seoul Yongsan in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Thursday.The annual event honors firefighters for bravery and service, with this year's top prize of a plaque of recognition and 20 million won ($14,300) going to Lieutenant Yoo Seung-geol of Namyangju Fire Station in Gyeonggi. Seven others were also acknowledged, each receiving a plaque and 10 million won in prize money.S-Oil has a long history of supporting firefighters, having offered financial aid to bereaved families of first responders who lost their lives on duty since 2006 while also contributing to the medical expenses of injured firefighters.