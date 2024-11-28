'The contract still stands': ADOR refutes NewJeans' claims after press conference
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 22:25 Updated: 28 Nov. 2024, 22:33
- YOON SO-YEON
The exclusive contracts with members of NewJeans still stand because ADOR never violated the contract, the agency said in a response statement to the girl group's emergency press conference held on Thursday evening.
"ADOR never breached the contract, and just because [the members of NewJeans] argue that trust has been broken, it does not mean that the contracts can be terminated," the agency said in a press release, sent one hour after the girl group's press conference ended.
"The exclusive contracts between the NewJeans members and ADOR still stand. We ask that [the members] continue their activities with ADOR just as they have done until now."
ADOR "repeatedly asked the artists" to meet with the company but they refused, according to the agency.
"Even now, we hope to sit down for an honest talk," the agency said. "ADOR will continue to support NewJeans, our artists, and help them grow to become global artists."
NewJeans sent out an email to reporters at 6 p.m. for an emergency press conference, one hour before ADOR sent the members an email to the members containing the agency's response to the members' demands. The deadline for the email was Thursday at midnight.
"We are deeply regretful that [NewJeans] held a press conference even before they thoroughly studied our response to their demands," ADOR said.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
