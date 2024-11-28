Don’t grab a golf club without a secret card (KOR)

Trump, who referred to Korea as a “money machine,” has been elected as the 47th president of the United States. No one would interpret it as a compliment for a rich country. Trump is a businessman to the core who can shake the 70 years of the Korea-U.S. alliance for money. It should be seen as a warning message to get money out of Korea.Immediately after his election, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy explained that it has set up a “U.S. presidential election task force” since March to discuss countermeasures. “We have set up a strategy to respond calmly as uncertainties increasingly grow in the trade environment,” said a ministry official. “Our response will be ‘tit-for-tat,’ customized for each situation so we can counter a light move with a light measure and a strong blow with a strong measure.”Can we trust that the calm preparation behind the scenes? It reminded me of the first Trump administration during the Moon Jae-in administration in July 2019. At the time, Trump warned 11 countries including Korea that they should not be given preferential treatment as World Trade Organization (WTO) developing countries. There were concerns that Korea would get less agricultural tariff benefits.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said an international discussion for exclusion from the tariff reduction has been halted for more than 10 years and that it is not likely to happen. It argued that the tariff rate could not be changed bilaterally with the United States and should go through consensus among WTO countries. In short, it claimed that things won’t go as Trump said. However, Korea surrendered after three months. The Korean government gave up the WTO developing status in October that year.If we just trust the government, we can be stabbed in the back. In order not to repeat the mistakes from the first Trump administration, the government should go further than vain hopes and a complacent response. A deal is made only when you can offer something in return. The core of responding to the second Trump trade policy is to have industrial competitiveness. Right after the election, Trump spoke on the phone with President Yoon Suk Yeol for 12 minutes, and he asked about the shipbuilding industry because of its technological prowess. Korean automobile and semiconductor industries are expected to struggle in the Trump administration as they don’t have the dominant competitiveness needed to have an upper hand in the deal.Let’s put aside the bitterness of being called a money machine. Korea’s Samsung Electronics, Taiwan’s TSMC and the Netherlands’ ASML are the competitive edges of small yet powerful countries. If the government and businesses work together to build competitiveness, our value would naturally increase. The president needs to practice golf to get along with Trump. However, it is only a bonus in the dealmaking. I hope Yoon doesn’t grab a golf club without a card that could tempt Trump.한국을 “머니 머신(money machine)”이라고 언급한 트럼프가 제47대 미국 대통령에 당선됐다. 돈 많은 나라로 치켜세웠다고 해석하는 사람은 없을 것이다. 트럼프는 돈이라면 70년 한·미 동맹마저 흔들 수 있는, 뼛속까지 ‘사업가’다. “한국에게서 반드시 돈을 뜯어내겠다”며 던진 경고장으로 봐야 한다.그의 당선 직후 산업통상자원부는 지난 3월부터 ‘미 대선 태스크포스(TF)’를 꾸려 대책을 논의했다고 설명했다. 산업부 관계자는 “통상 환경에 불확실성이 커질 수록 차분하게 대응한다는 전략을 세웠다”며 “상대가 가볍게 치면 우리도 가볍게, 상대가 세게 치면 우리도 세게 치는 식의 ‘팃 포 탯(Tit-for-Tat)’ 전략으로 상황별·맞춤형 대응하겠다”고 말했다.물밑에서 차분하게 대책을 준비했다니, 믿어도 될까. 2019년 7월 문재인 정부 시절 겪은 ‘트럼프 1기’가 떠올랐다. 당시 트럼프는 한국을 비롯한 11개국을 겨냥해 “세계무역기구(WTO) 개발도상국 우대 혜택을 받지 못하게 해야 한다”고 경고했다. 한국이 받는 농산물 관세 혜택이 줄어들 수 있다는 우려가 나왔다.농림축산식품부는 “관세 감축 제외는 10년 이상 국제 논의가 중단돼 실현 가능성이 작다”며 “관세율은 미국과 양자 간 바꿀 수 없고 WTO 국가 간 컨센서스(합의)를 거쳐야 한다”고 주장했다. 요약하면 “트럼프 말대로 될 리 없다”는 의지의 표현이다. 결과는? 석 달 만에 항복이었다. 한국 정부는 그해 10월 WTO 개도국 지위를 포기했다.정부만 믿다가 뒤통수 맞을 수 있다. 트럼프 1기 때 실책을 반복하지 않으려면 ‘그렇게 될 리 없다’는 섣부른 희망, ‘이 정도면 충분하다’ 수준의 안일한 대응에서 한 발 더 나가야 한다. 주고받을 '거리'가 있어야 거래다. 트럼프 2기 통상 대책의 핵심은 산업 경쟁력을 갖추는 것이다. 트럼프가 당선 직후 윤석열 대통령과 12분 통화에서 ‘K-조선업’에 손을 벌린 것도 기술력 때문이다. 트럼프 정부에서 한국 반도체·자동차 산업이 어려울 것이라는 전망도 따지고 보면 거래 우위에 설 만큼 압도적인 경쟁력이 없어서다.머니 머신의 설움은 접어두자. 한국의 삼성전자, 대만의 TSMC, 네덜란드의 ASML이 곧 강소국의 국가 경쟁력인 시대다. 정부와 기업이 합심해 산업 경쟁력을 쌓는다면 몸값은 자연스레 올라간다. 대통령이 트럼프와 어울리기 위해 골프를 연습하는 것도 필요하다. 하지만 거래에선 '플러스알파(α)'일 뿐이다. 트럼프가 혹할 만한 패(牌)도 없이 골프채부터 잡는 일은 없기를 바란다.