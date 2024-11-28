Restore the valor, the grit and the honor (KOR)

What stands out in the Defense Ministry’s regular general-level reshuffle is the appointment of Lt. Gen. Ju Il-suk as Marine Corps Commandant to replace Lt. Gen. Kim Kye-hwan, who was at the command since December 2022 and will exit next month amid controversy over the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun in July last year. Maj. Gen. Im Sung-keun, who caused a controversy for filing for honorary discharge while under investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), would move to a research position or be on his way out of the duty office.The Marine Corps has been in hot spot since a conscript’s death during a search mission for flood victims raised political liability and allegations over influence-peddling to cover up the case. It severely divided the military division as well as reservists. Korea’s security front has never been so perilous with North Korea perfecting its nuclear and missile program and defying international rules by sending soldiers to fight for Russia in the war with Ukraine. The Marine Corps responsible for ground attack and landing operations must not shake at such critical times.The latest reshuffle must unite the force under a new command. It must never become demoralized by political influence. To ensure so, the allegations pertinent to Chae’s death must be thoroughly investigated and speedily wound up. The Gyeongbuk Province Policy Agency forwarded six military officials to the prosecution on charges of professional negligence that caused death. Lim, the commander of the Marine Corps 1st Division in charge of the rescue operation, was not among them.The CIO is yet to conclude its investigation on the allegations of meddling by the presidential office and Defense Ministry after former chief Marine investigator Col. Park Jung-hun filed a report finding Lim and six others liable for the fatal accident. The head of the CIO has since changed, and the legislature and presidential office have been wasting time on a special investigation into Chae’s case.Founded in 1049, the Marine Corps is the most elite combat force. It earned the moniker as “ghost-catching Marines” for its astonishing feat during the Korean war. One battalion landing in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang, in August 1950 overwhelmingly defeated North Korean soldiers. The 1st Marine Division in June 1951 fought against two North Korean regiments and won over 24 locations, earning President Syngman Rhee’s personally written nickname the “invincible Marines.”They went on to expand their legend in the Vietnam War with the Cheongryong battalion defeating two Northern Vietnamese infantry units. Politicians should do their part to restore the reputation of Korea’s strongest security asset.국방부가 그제 단행한 하반기 장성 인사에서 가장 눈에 띄는 대목은 해병대 사령관 교체다. 2022년 12월 부임한 김계환 사령관이 다음 달 전역하고, 후임에는 중장으로 진급한 주일석 해병대 1사단장이 임명됐다. 고위공직자범죄수사처 수사를 받는 중에 '명예 전역' 신청 논란을 빚었던 임성근 전 해병대 1사단장은 사령부 정책연구관으로 발령받았으나 사실상 전역 코스를 밟을 것으로 보인다.해병대는 2023년 7월의 '채 상병 사망사건' 이후 1년 반이 넘도록 국내 정치에 휘말리면서 군심(軍心)이 흔들리는 극심한 홍역을 앓아 왔다. 예비역 해병들마저 정치적으로 분열해 서로 얼굴을 붉히는 안타까운 장면도 수차례 연출했다. 북한의 핵·미사일 고도화에다 최근엔 북한군이 국제법을 무시하며 러시아의 요청으로 우크라이나 전쟁에 파병해 대한민국의 안보 환경이 어느 때보다 위중해진 형국이다. 이런 상황에서 유사시 강습 및 상륙작전을 수행해야 할 해병대가 안팎에서 흔들린 심각한 문제였다.이번 인사를 계기로 해병대는 새 사령관을 중심으로 지휘체계를 확고히 다지고 군심을 하나로 모아야 한다. 분위기 일신의 전기여야 한다. 다시는 정치적 이유로 해병대의 군심이 분열되는 어처구니없는 사태가 재발하지 않도록 해야 한다. 이를 위해서는 채 상병 사건 관련 의혹의 철저한 수사와 조속한 마무리가 필요하다. 경북경찰청은 채 상병 사망 당시 해병대 1사단 7여단장 등 현장 지휘관과 간부 등 6명에게 업무상 과실치사 혐의를 적용해 지난 7월 검찰에 송치했다. 논란의 중심이던 임성근 전 1사단장은 수사심의위에서 불송치 결정이 났었다.하지만 지난해 8월 당시 박정훈 해병대 수사단장이 경찰에 이첩한 수사 기록을 국방부 검찰단이 회수하는 과정에서 빚어진 대통령실과 국방부 관계자들의 외압 의혹에 대한 공수처 수사는 아직 결론이 나오지 않고 있다. 그동안 공수처장이 바뀌었고, 국회와 대통령실이 '채 상병 특검법'을 둘러싸고 정치 공방을 반복하며 시간만 허비했다.1949년 창설된 해병대는 실전 경험이 가장 풍부한 정예 강군이다. 한국전쟁 중이던 1950년 8월 1개 중대가 경남 통영 해안에 기습 상륙해 북한군 대대 병력을 격퇴, '귀신 잡는 해병(Ghost catching Marines)'이란 명예를 얻었다. 1951년 6월엔 해병대 1연대가 양구군 도솔산에서 북한군 2개 사단과 맞서 24개 고지를 탈환하며 이승만 대통령의 '무적 해병' 친필 휘호를 받았다. 1967년 2월 베트남 짜빈동 전투에선 청룡부대(2여단)가 북베트남군 2사단의 병력을 물리쳐 '신화를 남긴 해병대'란 애칭을 얻었다. 우리 청년들이 자부심을 갖고 자원 입대해 온 최강의 안보 자산 해병대를 되살리기 위해 정치권이 각성해야 할 때다.