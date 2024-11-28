BTS’s V, Fifty Fifty and Chungha get festive with winter song releases
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 11:10
K-pop acts BTS’s V, Fifty Fifty and Chungha are set to release winter-themed songs.
BTS member V has collaborated with ballad singer Park Hyo-shin on the jazz-pop single “Winter Ahead.” A teaser of the track was released on Wednesday on HYBE's YouTube channel, with the full song set to drop on Friday.
Girl group Fifty Fifty will release its first winter-themed digital release, “Winter Glow,” on Dec. 9, according to the group's agency, Attrakt. The digital release comprises of two tracks: “When You Say My Name” and “Naughty or Nice.” The band is currently on its U.S. tour, titled "Love Sprinkle," performing in eight cities across the nation.
Chungha will release “Christmas Promises” on Dec. 3, according to her agency, More Vision. The release features two lead tracks: “Sleigh” and “There Goes Santa Claus!”
Other K-pop acts, such as BTOB and Forestella member Cho Min-gyu, have already released their winter songs.
Boy band BTOB released “Be Alright,” the second track of its "Becoming Project," on Monday. The group plans to release additional tracks for the project, with the full album set to be completed by the end of 2025.
Forestella member Cho Min-gyu released “A Christmas Symphony” on Wednesday. The song is a classical crossover based on orchestra arrangements and piano tunes reminiscent of vintage pop ballads from the 1980s and 1990s.
BY YOON SEUNGJIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
