 BTS’s V, Fifty Fifty and Chungha get festive with winter song releases
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

BTS’s V, Fifty Fifty and Chungha get festive with winter song releases

Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 11:10
BTS member V [BIGHIT MUSIC]

BTS member V [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
K-pop acts BTS’s V, Fifty Fifty and Chungha are set to release winter-themed songs.
 
BTS member V has collaborated with ballad singer Park Hyo-shin on the jazz-pop single “Winter Ahead.” A teaser of the track was released on Wednesday on HYBE's YouTube channel, with the full song set to drop on Friday.
 
Girl group Fifty Fifty will release its first winter-themed digital release, “Winter Glow,” on Dec. 9, according to the group's agency, Attrakt. The digital release comprises of two tracks: “When You Say My Name” and “Naughty or Nice.” The band is currently on its U.S. tour, titled "Love Sprinkle," performing in eight cities across the nation. 
 
A promotional image for Fifty Fifty's digital single ″Winter Glow″ [ATTRAKT]

A promotional image for Fifty Fifty's digital single ″Winter Glow″ [ATTRAKT]

 
Chungha will release “Christmas Promises” on Dec. 3, according to her agency, More Vision. The release features two lead tracks: “Sleigh” and “There Goes Santa Claus!”
 
Other K-pop acts, such as BTOB and Forestella member Cho Min-gyu, have already released their winter songs.  
 
Boy band BTOB released “Be Alright,” the second track of its "Becoming Project," on Monday. The group plans to release additional tracks for the project, with the full album set to be completed by the end of 2025.
 
Forestella member Cho Min-gyu released “A Christmas Symphony” on Wednesday. The song is a classical crossover based on orchestra arrangements and piano tunes reminiscent of vintage pop ballads from the 1980s and 1990s.

BY YOON SEUNGJIN [[email protected]]
tags V BTS Fifty Fifty

More in K-pop

BTS’s V, Fifty Fifty and Chungha get festive with winter song releases

ADOR stands up for Hanni in online post as D-Day on NewJeans' ultimatum approaches

GOT7's Jay B opens his 'archive' with first full solo album

Jay B releases first full-length solo album 'Archive 1: [Road Runner]' — in pictures

SM's British boy band, dearALICE, to debut later this year

Related Stories

Fifty Fifty to embark on inaugural U.S. tour in November

The Givers, Attrakt point fingers over girl group Fifty Fifty's canceled music video

Fifty Fifty's producer says he did not try to steal girl group's members

Fifty Fifty's 'Cupid' lands at No. 19 on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart

Fifty Fifty recruiting new members to join Keena
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)