KBS's annual K-pop festival to be held at Ilsan's Kintex next month
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 18:48
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
KBS's annual K-pop festival, dubbed 2024 KBS Gayo Daechukje Global Festival, is slated to be held Dec. 20 at Kintex in Ilsan, the national broadcaster said Thursday.
This year’s event will be themed under the word “infinity,” capturing the K-pop musicians who have traveled through time and space and are connected indefinitely through music, according to KBS.
The festival will be hosted by rapper Zico, girl group IVE’s Jang Won-young and actor Kim Young-dae.
The K-pop festival is set to feature various artists, including boy bands NCT 127, NCT Dream, Enhypen, BoyNextDoor, girl groups aespa, G(I)-DLE, IVE, Kep1er, Kiss Of Life, as well as veteran singer Bada, hip-hop duo Jinusean and singer DJ Koo.
The festival will be aired live on KBS2 at 8:30 p.m.
Registrations for the festival’s seats will open on Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and until Dec. 8 at 11:59 p.m. via the festival’s official website and Interpark Ticket.
The festival will also be held in Japan, dubbed 2024 Music Bank Global Festival in Japan, on Dec. 14 and 15 at Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka, Japan.
Actors Shin Ye-eun, Moon Sang-min and girl group Le Sserafim’s Hong Eun-chae are slated to host the Japan-based festival.
The Japanese event will be broadcast on KBS2 on Dec. 19 at 8:30 p.m.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)