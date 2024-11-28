 KBS's annual K-pop festival to be held at Ilsan's Kintex next month
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

KBS's annual K-pop festival to be held at Ilsan's Kintex next month

Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 18:48
Logo of this year's KBS annual K-pop festival, dubbed 2024 KBS Gayo Daechukje Global Festival [KBS]

Logo of this year's KBS annual K-pop festival, dubbed 2024 KBS Gayo Daechukje Global Festival [KBS]

 
KBS's annual K-pop festival, dubbed 2024 KBS Gayo Daechukje Global Festival, is slated to be held Dec. 20 at Kintex in Ilsan, the national broadcaster said Thursday.  
 
This year’s event will be themed under the word “infinity,” capturing the K-pop musicians who have traveled through time and space and are connected indefinitely through music, according to KBS.
 
The festival will be hosted by rapper Zico, girl group IVE’s Jang Won-young and actor Kim Young-dae.  
 
The K-pop festival is set to feature various artists, including boy bands NCT 127, NCT Dream, Enhypen, BoyNextDoor, girl groups aespa, G(I)-DLE, IVE, Kep1er, Kiss Of Life, as well as veteran singer Bada, hip-hop duo Jinusean and singer DJ Koo.  
 
The festival will be aired live on KBS2 at 8:30 p.m.  
 
Registrations for the festival’s seats will open on Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and until Dec. 8 at 11:59 p.m. via the festival’s official website and Interpark Ticket.  
 
The festival will also be held in Japan, dubbed 2024 Music Bank Global Festival in Japan, on Dec. 14 and 15 at Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka, Japan.  
 
Actors Shin Ye-eun, Moon Sang-min and girl group Le Sserafim’s Hong Eun-chae are slated to host the Japan-based festival.  
 
The Japanese event will be broadcast on KBS2 on Dec. 19 at 8:30 p.m.
 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags KBS K-pop

More in K-pop

KBS's annual K-pop festival to be held at Ilsan's Kintex next month

NewJeans to hold press conference at 8:30 p.m. on ADOR ultimatum

"RM: Right People, Wrong Place" photo zone opens in CGV Yongsan

K-pop merchandise made up 69% of transactions on Global Bunjang, platform says

BTS’s V, Fifty Fifty and Chungha get festive with winter song releases

Related Stories

Shame on KBS (KOR)

Clear away suspicions (KOR)

'River Where the Moon Rises' wins best drama series at KBA awards

Pinching pennies

KBS Entertainment Awards to be held on Dec. 21
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)