NewJeans to hold press conference at 8:30 p.m. on ADOR ultimatum

Girl group NewJeans is set to hold an emergency offline press conference today at 8:30 p.m. at the Space Share’s Galaxy Hall near Samseong Station in southern Seoul.The press conference is expected to be livestreamed on YouTube.This follows a 14-day ultimatum given by NewJeans to agency ADOR on Nov. 13, demanding that the agency abide by a list of demands or the five members will terminate their contracts with the agency.BY SHIN MIN-HEE [ [email protected]