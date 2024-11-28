NewJeans to hold press conference at 8:30 p.m. on ADOR ultimatum
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 18:29
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Girl group NewJeans is set to hold an emergency offline press conference today at 8:30 p.m. at the Space Share’s Galaxy Hall near Samseong Station in southern Seoul.
The press conference is expected to be livestreamed on YouTube.
This follows a 14-day ultimatum given by NewJeans to agency ADOR on Nov. 13, demanding that the agency abide by a list of demands or the five members will terminate their contracts with the agency.
