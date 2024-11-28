"RM: Right People, Wrong Place" photo zone opens in CGV Yongsan
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 17:12
- KIM JI-YE
A photo zone for RM's documentary, "RM: Right People, Wrong Place," opened at CGV Yongsan in central Seoul ahead of the film's global release on Dec. 5.
The documentary, directed by Lee Seok-jun, follows the eighth-month process of RM working on his second solo album, “Right Place, Wrong Person,” including his struggles and sincere thoughts.
The photo zone will run until Dec. 17 in the form of an art gallery, according to its distributor CJ 4DPLEX.
“The photo zone will display the actual handwritten memos of RM, which explains the title of the film and his solo album, along with various stills and photo areas for people to fully enjoy,” the distributor said in a press release.
An interview clip, dubbed “Dialogue,” was also uploaded on the YouTube channel BANGTANTV on Wednesday, the same day the documentary's Korean ticket sales opened.
"I think I want to influence people a lot because I like people," RM said in the animated clip.
The film was recently invited to the 29th Busan International Film Festival and had its world premiere at the event.
RM is currently completing his military service and is slated to finish it in June next year.
