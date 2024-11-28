Japan's all-female theater troupe to debut musical adaptation of 'Crash Landing on You' on Nov. 30
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 16:44
Japan’s top all-female musical theater troupe, Takarazuka Revue, will premiere its adaptation of the hit Korean drama “Crash Landing on You” (2021) on Nov. 30, according to the drama series’ producer Studio Dragon on Thursday.
This is the second Korean drama to be adapted into a musical performed by Takarazuka Revue since "The Legend" (2007) in 2009. Takarazuka Revue, which has a history of 110 years, is a traditional Japanese musical theater troupe made up entirely of female performers.
Takarazuka Revue’s performances of “Crash Landing on You” will be held at Tatemono Brillia Hall in Tokyo from Nov. 30 through Dec. 15 and at Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka from Dec. 22 to Dec. 28. All the 18 Tokyo performances have been sold out as of Thursday. Takarazuka Revue’s star actors, Asami Jun and Yumeshiro Aya, will depict Ri Jeong-hyuk and Yoon Se-ri.
Studio Dragon has previously collaborated with Fuji TV, AtoZ Entertainment and T2N Media to showcase musical adaptations of its works. Previously, the studio has held sold-out performances at Yurakucho Yomiuri Hall in February as well as encore shows at Tokyo's New National Theatre in July.
“It is remarkable that the 110-year-old traditional Japanese theater troupe, Takarazuka Revue, is performing an adaptation of ‘Crash Landing on You,'” said T2N Media's executive producer, Kim Tae-hyung. "We plan to showcase encore performances and replica performances as well."
Released in 2019 on tvN and Netflix, “Crash Landing on You” ranked in the Top 10 of Netflix’s TV chart for a total of 72 weeks. The drama was recognized as one of the most-watched Korean dramas of all time, alongside the 2002 series “Winter Sonata,” according to a survey conducted by the Korea Creative Content Agency in 2023.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)