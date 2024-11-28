Former Jewelry member Seo In-young and noncelebrity husband end marriage
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 17:48
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Singer Seo In-young’s marriage to her entrepreneur husband is over.
The ex-member of girl group Jewelry has “recently gotten divorced by mutual agreement,” the agency SW Entertainment said in a statement on Thursday.
“We are sorry for worrying fans with recent reports,” the agency said, adding that the singer is preparing for a comeback early next year.
Seo revealed that she married her noncelebrity ex-husband on Feb. 26, 2023. However, numerous media reports began surfacing just months later alleging that Seo’s marriage was on the rocks, which neither Seo nor her agency confirmed.
Seo debuted in 2002 as part of Jewelry, which is best known for songs like “Superstar” (2005) and “One More Time” (2008). She also had a successful television career on the first season of MBC’s reality show “We Got Married” (2008) and released solo hits like “Cinderella” (2008).
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)