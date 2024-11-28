JTBC's historical drama 'The Tale of Lady Ok' to premiere Saturday
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 17:55 Updated: 28 Nov. 2024, 18:45
JTBC is set to premiere a new historical drama “The Tale of Lady Ok” on Saturday.
The upcoming drama centers on Ok Tae-young, who was born the lowest class, known as nobi, during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). In a bid to escape her circumstances, she creates a fake name, identity and even husband to live a different life. Cheon Seung-hwi, recognizing her struggles, goes above and beyond to help her navigate this challenging situation.
“I came across the script and realized that I want to prove to my fans and others that I can excel in a role in a historical drama,” said Lim Ji-yeon at a press conference held on Thursday at Ramada by Wyndham Seoul Sindorim in the Guro District of western Seoul.
Lim, globally known for her role in the Neflix series "The Glory" (2022) portrays Ok Tae-young.
"Since the role of Ok Tae-young is a significant part of the story and is truly important, I felt immense pressure and responsibility." Lim continued. "However, I decided to take it in my stride, and I remember telling the director and the other staff to trust me."
“I felt a variety of emotions and experienced many different events. In this drama, I have done everything possible as a leading female character in a historical setting. I dressed as a man, portrayed a slave and represented a woman from a royal family," added Lim.
“While there are many enjoyable dramas that air on Saturday, our drama stands out because it has unique advantages that stem exclusively from historical themes,” Lim said.
"I guarantee it is a well-made drama with a solid storyline and artistic mise-en-scène."
The drama will air on JTBC and the streaming platform Tving every Saturday.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
