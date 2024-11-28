 JTBC's historical drama 'The Tale of Lady Ok' to premiere Saturday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

JTBC's historical drama 'The Tale of Lady Ok' to premiere Saturday

Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 17:55 Updated: 28 Nov. 2024, 18:45
The cast of JTBC's upcoming period drama "The Tale of Lady Ok" poses for photos during the series' press conference held in Guro District, western Seoul, on Nov. 28. From left are actors Choo Young-woo, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeonwoo and Kim Jae-won [NEWS1]

The cast of JTBC's upcoming period drama "The Tale of Lady Ok" poses for photos during the series' press conference held in Guro District, western Seoul, on Nov. 28. From left are actors Choo Young-woo, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeonwoo and Kim Jae-won [NEWS1]

 
JTBC is set to premiere a new historical drama “The Tale of Lady Ok” on Saturday.  
 
The upcoming drama centers on Ok Tae-young, who was born the lowest class, known as nobi, during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). In a bid to escape her circumstances, she creates a fake name, identity and even husband to live a different life. Cheon Seung-hwi, recognizing her struggles, goes above and beyond to help her navigate this challenging situation.
 

Related Article

 
“I came across the script and realized that I want to prove to my fans and others that I can excel in a role in a historical drama,” said Lim Ji-yeon at a press conference held on Thursday at Ramada by Wyndham Seoul Sindorim in the Guro District of western Seoul.
 
Lim, globally known for her role in the Neflix series "The Glory" (2022) portrays Ok Tae-young.
 
"Since the role of Ok Tae-young is a significant part of the story and is truly important, I felt immense pressure and responsibility." Lim continued. "However, I decided to take it in my stride, and I remember telling the director and the other staff to trust me."
 
“I felt a variety of emotions and experienced many different events. In this drama, I have done everything possible as a leading female character in a historical setting. I dressed as a man, portrayed a slave and represented a woman from a royal family," added Lim.
 
“While there are many enjoyable dramas that air on Saturday, our drama stands out because it has unique advantages that stem exclusively from historical themes,” Lim said.
 
"I guarantee it is a well-made drama with a solid storyline and artistic mise-en-scène."
 
The drama will air on JTBC and the streaming platform Tving every Saturday.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags The Tale of Lady Ok Lim Ji-yeon

More in Television

JTBC's historical drama 'The Tale of Lady Ok' to premiere Saturday

Former Jewelry member Seo In-young and noncelebrity husband end marriage

SLL JoongAng receives honor from culture minister at Korea Copyright Protection Awards

Coupang's 'Family Matters' gives family ties a supernatural spin

Secret marriage service at center of new Netflix mystery series 'The Trunk'

Related Stories

[BAEKSANG AND BEYOND] Lim Ji-yeon aims to continue evolving

Artist-activist Lim Ok-sang found guilty of sexual assault

Lim Ji-yeon, Lee Do-hyun of 'The Glory' dating

'Nine Tailed' is back for a second season, set in 1938

In 'The Glory' Part 2, bully and victim pull no punches
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)