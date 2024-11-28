 Korea, Latvia agree to expand defense cooperation in summit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korea, Latvia agree to expand defense cooperation in summit

Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 18:21
President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, and his Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics, pose for a photo during their summit at the presidential office in central Seoul on Thursday. [YONHAP]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, and his Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics, pose for a photo during their summit at the presidential office in central Seoul on Thursday. [YONHAP]

President Yoon Suk Yeol and his Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics, held a summit Thursday to enhance cooperation in the bio and defense industries and address shared security concerns, Yoon's office said.
 
The two leaders agreed to expand partnerships in the bio and pharmaceutical sectors, with Rinkevics highlighting Latvia as a strategic gateway for South Korean companies seeking to enter the European market, the office said in a release.
 

Related Article

 
Latvia is home to prominent pharmaceutical firms such as Pharmidea and OlainFarm.
 
Yoon said South Korea can be a "reliable partner" in Latvia's efforts to bolster its defense capabilities, while Rinkevics expressed interest in collaborating in air defense systems and drone technologies, according to the statement.
 
The leaders also shared concerns over growing threats from disinformation and cyberattacks utilizing artificial intelligence, pledging closer cooperation through the NATO Strategic Communications Center of Excellence located in Latvia.
 
Yoon and Rinkevics voiced "strong concerns" over North Korea's troop deployment to Russia, calling it "a threat to global security beyond the Korean Peninsula and Europe," and agreed to coordinate efforts to send a firm message against the move, the office said.
 
Rinkevics also condemned North Korea's nuclear missile program and provocations, expressing support for Yoon's North Korea policy, it noted.
 
Yonhap 
tags Latvia South Korea Korea

More in Diplomacy

Foreign minister expresses regret over Sado mines memorial fallout

Korea, Latvia agree to expand defense cooperation in summit

South, U.S. to simulate North's use of nuclear weapon in tabletop exercise

Stalled Korea-Malaysia FTA on track to be signed next year, visiting trade minister says

Parliamentary committee passes motion on ratification of S. Korea-U.S. defense cost deal

Related Stories

[Friends for decades] Latvia-Korea relations cover everything from the KTX to Lotte Tower

Navy conducts East Sea drills to boost defense against North Korean threats

South Jeolla to offer money to qualified foreigners who move to depopulated areas

Upgrading our diplomacy

YouTuber Johnny Somali gets decked after disrespecting 'comfort women' statue
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)