Korea, Latvia agree to expand defense cooperation in summit

President Yoon Suk Yeol and his Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics, held a summit Thursday to enhance cooperation in the bio and defense industries and address shared security concerns, Yoon's office said.The two leaders agreed to expand partnerships in the bio and pharmaceutical sectors, with Rinkevics highlighting Latvia as a strategic gateway for South Korean companies seeking to enter the European market, the office said in a release.Latvia is home to prominent pharmaceutical firms such as Pharmidea and OlainFarm.Yoon said South Korea can be a "reliable partner" in Latvia's efforts to bolster its defense capabilities, while Rinkevics expressed interest in collaborating in air defense systems and drone technologies, according to the statement.The leaders also shared concerns over growing threats from disinformation and cyberattacks utilizing artificial intelligence, pledging closer cooperation through the NATO Strategic Communications Center of Excellence located in Latvia.Yoon and Rinkevics voiced "strong concerns" over North Korea's troop deployment to Russia, calling it "a threat to global security beyond the Korean Peninsula and Europe," and agreed to coordinate efforts to send a firm message against the move, the office said.Rinkevics also condemned North Korea's nuclear missile program and provocations, expressing support for Yoon's North Korea policy, it noted.Yonhap