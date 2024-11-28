 Korea and China meet to discuss maintaining stable supply chain
Korea and China meet to discuss maintaining stable supply chain

Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 09:42
Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, listens to Chinese Premier Li Qiang's remarks during a joint news conference in Seoul on May 27. [YONHAP]

Officials from Korea and China met Thursday to discuss strategies for maintaining a stable supply chain between the two countries, the trade ministry said.
 
The meeting, held in Yancheng, eastern China, focused on measures to establish a predictable environment for bilateral investment as well, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 

The latest event came as a follow-up to a Seoul meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in May, during which Yoon emphasized the importance of working with Beijing to address rising economic uncertainties.
 
At Thursday's meeting, the two countries also reviewed the operation of their joint industrial clusters in China and Korea, including Saemangeum, a 409-square-kilometer reclaimed area in Korea's North Jeolla Province.
 
The countries also hosted a business forum on the sidelines of their meeting to explore potential areas of cooperation for companies.


