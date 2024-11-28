Busan hosts Global Startup Network to empower international students
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 18:34
The Busan Metropolitan City Government hosted the Global Startup Network for international students, aiming to enhance their entrepreneurial skills.
Around 20 foreign students and graduates, along with representatives from 20 of the city’s newly established corporations, attended the event held in Haeundae District, Busan, on Wednesday.
The event featured two sessions. In the first, Lee Seung-hyuk, CEO of Dareum, shared his entrepreneurial journey and provided key insights into starting a business. He also conducted a practical workshop on utilizing the Overall Assistance for Startup Immigration System.
The second session facilitated networking between students and local startup leaders, enabling participants to exchange ideas and explore potential partnerships.
“I hope this event opens new opportunities for international students,” said Kim Gwi-oak, Head of the Youth & Industry-Academic Support Bureau at the Busan Metropolitan City Government.
The city also reiterated its commitment to helping international students settle in Korea through various support programs.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
