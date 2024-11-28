KTO rolls out QR code payments to simplify shopping for tourists
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 18:34
The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has distributed 20,000 QR code displays to local stores, enabling payments via overseas mobile payment services and enhancing shopping convenience for international tourists.
These QR codes support 17 international mobile payment and digital wallet services, including Alipay and WeChat Pay, through Zero Pay — a local mobile payment service that processes transactions using QR codes.
Developed in collaboration with the Korea Easy Payment Foundation, the service allows international tourists to make purchases using their familiar eWallet applications without needing to download a local mobile payment app while shopping in Korea.
QR kits have been distributed to approximately 8,000 stores across 65 key traditional markets nationwide, with the remaining 12,000 kits allocated to small businesses on Jeju Island.
To promote usage, the KTO is hosting a discount event in partnership with overseas payment services such as WeChat Pay, Alipay and UnionPay until the end of the year. Tourists who pay using QR codes at participating markets and stores can enjoy discounts.
This service is also expected to reduce commission fees for business owners, lowering transaction costs by 0.9 to 1.7 percent when foreign tourists make purchases.
“We are committed to enhancing convenience for international travelers through partnerships with various organizations,” said Yang Kyeong-soo, Director of the KTO’s Tourism Industry Department.
