KTO rolls out QR code payments to simplify shopping for tourists

Korean YouTuber who assaulted Johnny Somali handed to prosecutors

'Courage to change the world': NewJeans declares war against ADOR for its group name

Related Stories

Johnny Somali apologizes to Koreans, cites ignorance, different comedy cultures

U.S. streamer Johnny Somali handed to Korean prosecutors for convenience store outburst

U.S. content creator Johnny Somali who kissed 'comfort women' statue in Seoul has YouTube account deleted

YouTuber Johnny Somali faces police probe in Korea over assault and drug use allegations

Korean YouTuber arrested for latest assault on U.S. streamer Johnny Somali