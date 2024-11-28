Korean consumers defying conventional labels as market definitions blur
During the 2025 Consumer Trend Insights forum held in western Seoul, Lee said flexibility and openness will likely emerge as trends in the upcoming year characterized by ever-dynamic consumer preferences and sluggish economic performances.
Lee introduced the concept of “omnivores” and explained that contemporary Koreans tend to savor diverse cultural elements that transcend age and gender. “Typical demographic targeting no longer works in Korea,” she said.
Lee said that Korean brands that defied traditional marketing and categorization have successfully expanded their consumer base. Sulwhasoo, a cosmetic brand known for its antiaging serum among women over 40, has gained traction from consumers in their 20s and 30s after launching a new product line dubbed “Yunjo.” Lee said the fashion brand, “Dunst,” which sells genderless clothes and classifies its products by size, has also grown popular.
“I recommend businesses to focus on new variables such as lifestyles, values, preferences, mood or context,” Lee said.
The second concept was a “very ordinary day,” which means appreciating normal and mundane routines rather than especially happy or depressing moments.
“The idea of happiness is changing in Korea,” Lee said. People nowadays tend to focus inwardly and care less about showing off to others, she said, noting that among young Koreans, flashy sports like golf and tennis have given way to running or hiking over the last two years.
She added that Korea is less competitive and less obsessed with "winning" than the United States, citing research data from the late Dutch psychologist Geert Hofstede's website. “Korea is a consensus-based society,” Lee said.
Her remarks suggest that Koreans are egalitarian regarding success, which they pursue to keep up with others rather than out of pure ambition.
She introduced the Korean word kku-kku-kku, which translates into layers of decoration, — kku is from kkumida, which means to decorate. Along with the boom of frozen yogurt deliveries in which young gourmets order dozens of sweet toppings per their tastes, young women put little charms or key chains on their backpacks or handbags. The accessories appear to be a means of differentiation and self-expression.
Seeing those behaviors as a new business opportunity, Lee advised small businesses and individual creators to “interact directly with consumers and design items based on their feedback as it can lead to very high customer satisfaction.”
The fourth concept was Koreans’ obsession with “harmlessness” or “cute, small and very pure things.”
She recalled how 6,000 fans in Korea had a tearful farewell when giant panda Fu Bao returned to China in March. She also pointed to Koreans’ support for the endearing “clumsy and a bit quirky” Korean spoken by NewJeans member Hanni, an Australian of Vietnamese descent.
“Gradation of K,” a phenomenon where boundaries defining what is Korean-like have blurred, was the last concept. Lee questioned whether to classify BTS’s song “Butter” (2022) as pop or K-pop as the Korean singers sang in English.
“We should not go for a rigid definition of Korean-ness,” Lee said. She brought up an example of “M.S.G.R,” a hit item at Camel Coffee's California branch. M.S.G.R is an abbreviation for misugaru, a Korean beverage made from roasted grain powder.
Her remarks highlighted the importance of transcending traditions to appeal to global audiences.
“If you want to do business in Korea, you don’t have to be rigid when it comes to Korean-ness,” Lee said, noting that over 2.5 million foreigners live in the country.
“In the era of the declining birthrate in Korea, we have to strive to help the foreigners stay in Korea and to attract global talents from all around the world.”
She concluded her lecture with a quote from Mencius Liang Hui Wang, “If one’s livelihood is not stable, it is difficult to cultivate a calm mind.” She interpreted this saying as meaning that keeping one’s daily life — regardless of results or significance — will help people navigate uncertain times and protect their mental health.
