Prosecutors demand 12 years for former special counsel over Daejang-dong allegations

Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 18:19
Former special counsel Park Young-soo [YONHAP]

Prosecutors on Thursday demanded 12 years in prison for former special counsel Park Young-soo on charges of bribery connected to a high-profile property development scandal.
 
Park is accused of taking 800 million won ($573,000) from private developers in return for helping them win a property development project in the Daejang-dong neighborhood of Seongnam, south of Seoul, in 2014-2015.
 

He is also charged as one of several prominent figures belonging to the so-called "5 billion club" who were promised or received 5 billion won each from asset management firm Hwacheon Daeyu, the investor behind the Daejang-dong project.
 
In addition to the prison sentence, prosecutors demanded a fine of 1.6 billion won and a forfeit of 1.75 billion won for Park.
 
Park is best known as the special counsel who investigated a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment and ouster of then-President Park Geun-hye in 2017.
 
Yonhap 
 
tags Park Young-soo Bribery Korea

