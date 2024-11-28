 Seoul’s white blanket of snow leads to blackouts in Mapo District
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Seoul’s white blanket of snow leads to blackouts in Mapo District

Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 10:50
A parking lot in Seocho District, southern Seoul, is blanketed with overnight snowfall on Thursday morning. [YONHAP]

A parking lot in Seocho District, southern Seoul, is blanketed with overnight snowfall on Thursday morning. [YONHAP]

 
Seoul experienced power outages on Thursday morning following heavy overnight snowfall.
 
A high-tension wire near an apartment complex in Gongdeok-dong snapped at 6:53 a.m., causing a blackout in the area. While no casualties were reported, 68 households in the complex were left without electricity, according to the Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) and fire authorities. 
 

Related Article

 
From 6:52 a.m. to 8:10 a.m., other parts of Seoul’s Mapo District, including Yeomri-dong and Seongsan-dong, also experienced blackouts, Kepco said.
 
Kepco said that the outages were caused by fallen trees brought down by the heavy snowfall. Power in Yeomri-dong and Seongsan-dong was fully restored by 9:45 a.m.
 
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea blackout snow

More in Social Affairs

Seoul’s white blanket of snow leads to blackouts in Mapo District

Second day of heavy snowfall brings transit troubles and road closures in Seoul

At least seven injured in 53-vehicle pile-up in Wonju

Mobile ID cards to roll out next month

Infamous Korean drug lord sentenced to 25 years in prison

Related Stories

Korea's snow cleanup response criticized for delayed action

White out

Snowed under

Seoul commuters face difficulties due to snow

Close to a blackout
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)