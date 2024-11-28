Seoul’s white blanket of snow leads to blackouts in Mapo District
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 10:50
Seoul experienced power outages on Thursday morning following heavy overnight snowfall.
A high-tension wire near an apartment complex in Gongdeok-dong snapped at 6:53 a.m., causing a blackout in the area. While no casualties were reported, 68 households in the complex were left without electricity, according to the Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) and fire authorities.
From 6:52 a.m. to 8:10 a.m., other parts of Seoul’s Mapo District, including Yeomri-dong and Seongsan-dong, also experienced blackouts, Kepco said.
Kepco said that the outages were caused by fallen trees brought down by the heavy snowfall. Power in Yeomri-dong and Seongsan-dong was fully restored by 9:45 a.m.
