 Top Olympic training center raided over contract irregularity allegations
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 18:02
Jincheon National Training Center in North Chungcheong [YONHAP]

Prosecutors on Thursday raided the top national training center for Olympic athletes as part of an investigation into suspected irregularities in a service contract signed by the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC).
 
The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to search the Jincheon National Training Center in the city some 90 kilometers south of Seoul to seize materials and evidence related to allegations of irregularities in the 7 billion-won ($5 million) contract signed by the top South Korean sports body and a facility maintenance service firm in February last year.
 

The prosecution launched an investigation into the case in May this year after the culture and sports ministry raised suspicions that a senior KSOC official had exercised unfair influence in the process of awarding the contract to the service firm.
 
The KSOC has maintained there were no irregularities.
 
Speculation has arisen that the investigation could be the start of a broader probe into various corruption allegations raised against KSOC President Lee Kee-heung.
 
Earlier this month, government inspectors requested a police investigation into corruption allegations involving Lee and several other KSOC officials, including allegations Lee ordered the relaxation of job requirements at the Jincheon National Training Center in order to hire a friend of his daughter's.
