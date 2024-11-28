Don’t rush to weapons of mass destruction

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a special delegation from Ukraine led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov sent by President Volodymyr Zelensky amid an escalated war with Russia and the involvement of North Korea.Seoul has been extra tightlipped about the visit and its meeting schedule. What was discussed with Yoon also has not been disclosed. Ukraine is losing ground in the war with Russia with a shortage of arms and resources as the war stretches beyond 1,000 days. The talk of arms support might have come up as the delegates also held a meeting with the national security adviser and defense minister after talks with the president.The warring states have cranked up their offensives to better their position ahead of possible ceasefire negotiations as president-elect Donald Trump claims he can resolve the war in 24 hours. Ukraine is in desperate need of pulling in as many allies as possible.Korea, which benefited from international support during the Korean War and a ceasefire that provided ground for its economic progress, cannot easily turn a cold shoulder to a beleaguered Ukraine.The war feels closer to our hearts after North Korea joined the war. During a press conference earlier this month, Yoon said support to Ukraine could change according to the extent of North Korea’s involvement. He did not rule out arms support.But Seoul’s primary concerns must lie at home as its security situation is also alarming with menacing North Korean threats. Korea cannot act the same as the United States or the United Kingdom as their weaponry supplies do not raise concerns about direct consequences on their countries.With North Korea, which has modernized its conventional ammunition on top of nuclear and missile weaponry, hanging over our head, our defense resources cannot afford to be shared with Ukraine. The military too is not sufficiently stocked with the surface-to-air missiles and 155-mm artillery shells requested by Ukraine. It takes a lengthy time for defense manufacturers to produce extra weapons. Seoul was able to deliver mine clearing devices and gas masks two months after Yoon promised them to Zelensky in May last year.As a small country surrounded by global powers, Seoul cannot but consider future ties with Moscow if the war enters a new development after Trump starts his presidency in January. The use of our weapons to kill Russian or North Korean soldiers can stoke a social divide. The government must be aware of the sensitivity for keeping the meeting details private. Providing weapons of mass destruction to Ukraine demands very careful scrutiny.