Today's fortune: Nov. 28, 2024

Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


 
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
 
 
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 (Oct. 28 on the lunar calendar)
 
 
Rat


 
Wealth: stable
Health: good 
Love: happy 
Lucky direction: southeast
 
1936: Smile and welcome blessings into your life.
1948: Happiness begins in the mind.
1960: Today, you are the star of the day. 
1972: A lucky day; success seems likely. 
1984: Life feels filled with happiness.
1996: You may feel motivated and see a vision for your life.
 
 
Ox


 
Wealth: average 
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: north
 
1937: A day to give rather than receive.
1949: Unexpected expenses might arise. 
1961: Don’t hold back on spending for yourself.
1973: Principles do matter, but flexibility is also important.
1985: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.
1997: Trust and follow your superiors.
 
 
Tiger
 
 
Wealth: average
Health: cautious 
Love: encountering 
Lucky direction: west
 
1938: Neither good nor bad. 
1950: You may purchase something new.
1962: Plans for meetings or appointments may arise.
1974: A meeting based on mutual need might occur. 
1986: Be cautious to avoid injuries.
1998: A day of unexciting interactions.
 
 
Rabbit
 
 
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: mixed feelings 
Lucky direction: west
 
1939: Avoid expectations and desires.
1951: Feelings of disappointment may arise. 
1963: Things may not be as they appear.
1975: Results might differ from plans.
1987: Avoid getting distracted by rumors; stay grounded.
1999: Focus on skills over appearances.
 
 
Dragon


 
Wealth: average 
Health: average
Love: generous 
Lucky direction: north
 
1940: People are more important than possessions.
1952: Offer advice but avoid material support. 
1964: Trust and observe with patience. 
1976: Actions speak louder than words. 
1988: Your plans may take longer than expected. 
2000: Avoid impulsive overspending.
 
 
Snake


 
Wealth: stable 
Health: good 
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: west 
 
1941: Good financial opportunities may arise.
1953: You might enjoy spending on something you like. 
1965: A pleasing opportunity may come your way.
1977: A profitable endeavor might arise. 
1989: You could find yourself busier with work. Embrace ambition. 
2001: Passion is a privilege of youth — channel it wisely.
 
 
Horse
 
 
Wealth: stable
Health: good 
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
 
1942: A nearby neighbor may be more helpful than distant relatives. 
1954: Keep both body and mind warm. 
1966: Embrace optimism. 
1978: Build mutually beneficial relationships to grow. 
1990: Opportunities for a win-win relationship may arise. 
2002: You might experience improved relationships.
 
 
Sheep


 
Wealth: average 
Health: average 
Love: generous 
Lucky direction: south
  
1943: Maintain neutrality and balance between conflicting sides. 
1955: Spend the day giving rather than receiving. 
1967: Focus on the bigger picture instead of small details. 
1979: Avoid spreading your efforts too thin; focus on one thing. 
1991: Approach challenges with a learning mindset. 
2003: Diligence in studies is your path forward.
 
 
Monkey
 
 
Wealth: excellent
Health: robust 
Love: unifying   
Lucky direction: west
 
1944: A day that makes you want to dance and sing. 
1956: The universe may seem to be in your favor. 
1968: Growth through collaboration is likely. 
1980: Support may come from both above and below. 
1992: Your influence or authority could expand.
2004: Consume milk, seaweed and fish for good health.
 
 
Rooster


 
Wealth: average 
Health: average 
Love: jealous 
Lucky direction: north
  
1945: Too many cooks spoil the broth. 
1957: Other people’s possessions may seem more appealing. 
1969: Encourage healthy competition. 
1981: See competition as an opportunity rather than a burden. 
1993: Life is a continuous competition. 
2005: Avoid envy; it only sets you back.
 
 
Dog
 
 
Wealth: average
Health: average 
Love: generous 
Lucky direction: east
  
1946: Eat well, even if you lack an appetite.
1958: Don’t hesitate to lend small help to others.
1970: Sometimes slowing down is beneficial. 
1982: Say "yes" rather than "no" when possible. 
1994: Take a broader and more distant perspective.
2006: Wearing blue may bring good luck.
 
 
Pig
 
 
Wealth: stable 
Health: good 
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
 
1935: Life today is better than yesterday. 
1947: Do things yourself when possible. 
1959: Trust your instincts.
1971: A cheerful, delightful day awaits you.
1983: You may be recognized or improve your image.
1995: Gatherings or social events may arise. 
2007: Eat plenty of vegetables and fruits for good health.
