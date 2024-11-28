Gwangju continue solid Champions League run with 1-0 win over Shanghai Shenhua
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 15:06
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Gwangju FC forward Jasir Asani scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Shanghai Shenhua in the AFC Champions League Elite (ACLE) on Wednesday.
Gwangju had multiple opportunities throughout the first half at Gwangju World Cup Stadium in Gwangju, but were unable to convert. Shanghai also had a few chances, but failed to overcome a sturdy defense from Gwangju.
Asani broke the deadlock in the 57th minute, finding the back of the net with a powerful shot inside the penalty box. The Shanghai defenders were too focused on the pressing front line, leaving the Albanian forward with space at the back of the box to finish the job.
Gwangju protected the lead through the final whistle, securing their fourth win in their first ACLE campaign.
Gwangju, sitting in second place on the 12-team ACLE East Asia league stage table, have seen the best run in the tournament out of three K League 1 clubs.
The Pohang Steelers have picked up two wins and three losses so far to sit in 10th place, while 2024 K League 1 champions Ulsan HD are at the bottom with zero wins as of Thursday.
Only Japan’s Vissel Kobe have seen better results than Gwangju so far this year, sitting at the top of the table with four wins and one draw.
Gwangju’s only loss of the season came at the hands of Kobe, who remain as the only team without a loss in the East Asia league stage.
Gwangju has three more matches left to go in the league stage, where the top eight sides reach the round of 16 and face teams the qualifying teams from the West Asian league.
Gwangju will next play another Shanghai team, Shanghai Port, in China on Dec. 3. The club can focus solely on the ACLE league stage that runs through February, as the 2024 K League 1 regular season ended last week.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)