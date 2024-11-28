Steelers slip to 10th on AFC table with 2-0 loss to Marinos
Published: 28 Nov. 2024, 15:15
- PAIK JI-HWAN
The Pohang Steelers suffered a 2-0 loss to Yokohama F. Marinos in the AFC Champions League Elite (ACLE) on Wednesday at Nissan Stadium in Japan, slipping down to 10th place on the 12-team league stage table with their third ACLE loss of the season.
The Marnios were aggressive from the start, creating chances in the penalty box and positioning themselves well to snatch the ball from a sloppy Pohang.
The Steelers struggled to build anything. Goalkeeper Hwang In-jae also made a goal kick error that allowed Ken Matsubara to steal possession, leaving Anderson Lopens to feed it to Yan Matheus to find the back of the net in the 41st minute.
The Marinos continued to up the pressure in the second half and attempted multiple shots, but it wasn't until they earned a penalty in stoppage time that Lopes was able to deliver the second goal.
Wednesday’s 2-0 loss pushed the Steelers down to 10th place on the league stage table, where the top eight sides reach the round of 16.
The Marinos, meanwhile, sit in third place with three wins, one draw and one loss under their belt.
The Steelers still have three more league fixtures left to bounce back and keep their round of 16 hopes alive. The Pohang side’s run in the AFC Champions League — the predecessor to the ACLE — ended in the round of 16 last season after losing to fellow K League 1 team Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, who compete in the AFC Champions League Two this season.
Wednesday’s match was the last match for the Steelers before they head to the Korea Cup final against Ulsan HD on Saturday.
Following the domestic cup final, the Steelers will face Japanese club Vissel Kobe on Dec. 3 at home. Kobe sit at the top of the league stage table with four wins and one draw as the only team without a loss in the East Asia league stage.
