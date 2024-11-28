Final week for DP World Tour members including Japan’s Rikuya Hoshino to earn 2025 PGA Tour membership via the DP World Tour top 10

Im Jin-hee narrows Rookie of the Year race with second place at The Annika

Rikuya Hoshino's ascension delivers more cheers for Japanese golf

Yoon Ina scores big with 3 prizes at KLPGA awards ceremony

Rookie Yoon Ina wins her first KLPGA title at Evercollagen Queens Crown

Yoon Ina admits she played the wrong ball during the Korea Women's Open

Golfer Yoon Ina banned for three years after playing wrong ball

Yoon Ina, returned from exile, looks for a win at Yongpyong Open

Golfer suspended for playing wrong ball to rejoin KLPGA this year