Korea's winning power plant bid was 'complex issue,' Czech minister says

The Czech Republic's deputy science minister says price was not the only decisive factor in her country's recent selection of a Korean consortium for its major nuclear power plant project, adding that the European nation seeks to expand its ties beyond the energy sector.“It's a more complex issue,” said Jana Havlikova, deputy minister for science, research and innovation, during an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Thursday, addressing whether price competitiveness had played a pivotal role in choosing the Korean team.“Of course, the price is one part of it. I don't want to say that's not the most important. But, you know, it's a complex issue. So I am pretty sure there were many reasons why the Korean offer won the tender,” she said.The remarks come amid allegations from political circles that Korea had secured the bid by offering “dumping-level” prices.In July, the Korean consortium, led by the state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), was selected as the preferred bidder for the project to build two reactors at the Dukovany power plant, beating France's EDF.If finalized, the deal, estimated to be worth 24 trillion won ($17.1 billion), would mark Korea's first overseas nuclear power plant project since 2009, when KHNP won the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant contract in the United Arab Emirates.During the interview, the deputy science minister underscored the importance of nuclear power in the energy mix of both countries, particularly as geopolitical uncertainties, including the war between Russia and Ukraine, have highlighted the critical need for a stable electricity supply.“There is fuel, gas and similar resources, but if these sources are so vulnerable, you need to go back and assess,” she said.To this end, the deputy minister expressed her country's interest in deepening ties with Korea, one of its “strategic partners” in Asia, not only in the energy sector, but also across various industries.“We really appreciate the level of Korean digitalization, industry and similar advancements. So I think this could be an opportunity for us to deepen our cooperation,” she said.“It is a big opportunity to focus on development in emerging technologies, such as advanced manufacturing, semiconductors and artificial intelligence,” she added.“In terms of energy, it includes small modular reactors, energy-saving technologies and batteries. There are plenty of areas of common interest,” the official noted. “We could collaborate on major challenges like carbon-free energy.”Havlikova commented that the U.S.-based Westinghouse's claims that KHNP's nuclear reactors are derived from its technology remain an issue between Korea and the United States.“The reasons for choosing the Korean offer are there,” she said. “We really hope the Korean side, or all of us, can find a nice solution.”Yonhap