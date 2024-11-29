Korea’s industrial output drops in October as semiconductor production slows

Korea's industrial output fell from a month earlier in October on dwindling production in the semiconductor and other manufacturing sectors, data showed Friday.Industrial production went down 0.3 percent last month, marking the second consecutive month of decline, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.In on-year terms, however, industrial output went up 2.3 percent in October.Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, also dropped 0.4 percent from the previous month amid signs of weaker economic growth, the data showed.Yonhap