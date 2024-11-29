 Kospi dips as big-cap tech leads declines over slowdown worries
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi dips as big-cap tech leads declines over slowdown worries

Published: 29 Nov. 2024, 10:08
A trading room in Hana Bank in central Seoul shows Kopsi opening on Nov. 26. [YONHAP]

A trading room in Hana Bank in central Seoul shows Kopsi opening on Nov. 26. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened lower Friday, led by declines in big-cap tech shares amid concerns about an economic slowdown.
 
The Kopsi shed 32.29 points, or 1.29 percent, to 2,472.38 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
The country's industrial output, retail sales and facility investment all fell on month in October, deepening concerns about a lack of growth momentum, government data showed.
 
Presenting a bleak growth outlook for 2025, the Bank of Korea on Thursday unexpectedly slashed its key rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.0 percent.
 
Samsung Electronics fell 1.8 percent, and SK hynix lost 0.68 percent.
 
LG Energy Solution sank 2.61 percent, and LG Chem dropped 3.28 percent.
 
Carmakers opened lower, as Hyundai Motor decreased 0.23 percent and its sister affiliate Kia tumbled 1.89 percent.
 
Posco Holdings slid 2.54 percent, and Naver dived 1.47 percent.
 
Financials were under heavy downward pressure. KB Financial Group dropped 1.63 percent and Shinhan Financial Group declined 1.12 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,394.35 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 1.25 won from the previous session.
 
U.S. markets were closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Yonhap
tags Korea Shares Market Kospi

More in Finance

Korean banks’ bad loans hold steady in third quarter at 14.5 trillion won

Korea’s industrial output drops in October as semiconductor production slows

Kospi dips as big-cap tech leads declines over slowdown worries

Finance minister to advise president to veto bill to end automatic budget tabling

FSS chief pushes back against DP with call for Capital Markets Act revision

Related Stories

Kospi rises 1% following Fed rate cut, won strengthens

Kospi falls 1.3% in early trading, tracking overnight Wall Street losses

Won snaps 8-day losing streak against dollar as shares close down

Shares open higher as Kospi tracks Wall Street’s overnight gains

Kospi opens lower as tech earnings disappoint
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)