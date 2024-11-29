Jeju leads the charge in sustainable tourism for island destination organization ITOP
Published: 29 Nov. 2024, 09:42 Updated: 29 Nov. 2024, 10:03
Headquartered in Jeju, the ITOP Forum started in 1997 as a cooperative effort among local governments sharing a unique island culture and nature to discuss sustainable tourist policies, seeking to stimulate local economies through tourism while protecting the environment and culture by sharing policies and establishing collaborations.
Founding members Jeju of South Korea, Japan’s Okinawa, Hainan in China and Bali, Indonesia, have been joined by more islands including Phuket in Thailand, the East African island of Zanzibar and the Southern Province of Sri Lanka.
In its 28th year, the ITOP forum was unable to hold an in-person gathering during the Covid-19 pandemic, but emerged with a strengthened understanding of the problems faced by touristic island regions and bolstered cooperation to overcome them.
At the 25th forum in Phuket, Thailand, held under the theme of “Empowering Communities Through Sustainable Tourism” last August, six attending members issued a statement on sustainable solutions, from community-led initiatives to investments in climate-resilient and eco-friendly infrastructure, protecting and restoring ecosystems, educating and engaging with stakeholders, strengthening regional cooperation and preserving cultural heritage.
Jeju Tourism Organization, as the secretariat of the forum, is leading the charge in sustainable tourism as all member governments strive to promote their unique assets with frameworks for sustainability.
The ‘Jeju Promise’: A new paradigm for sustainable tourism
The “Jeju Promise” was started to protect Jeju Island’s natural beauty and local community with three pledges: to preserve nature, to coexist with local society and to respect the unique culture of the island. While Jeju profited enormously from the growing number of visitors, it suffered from a perception of overtourism. The promise is a model that promotes sustainability by both locals and tourists. The industry on the island a practicing responsible tourism with fair prices and considerate service while striving for environmental preservation.
The pledge emphasizes that the island is not just a tourist attraction, but a home to a diverse range of life that should be nurtured and protected. The hope is that residents and visitors will take on a communal sense of accountability and responsibility to maintain tourism on Jeju, creating a new paradigm for island tourism as it serves as a foundation to pass down the beauty of the island for generations to come.
Okinawa: Moving toward world recognition in sustainability
Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture, abundant with nature and warm-hearted residents, continues to promote sustainable tourism with “Ethical Travel Okinawa,” aiming to collectively nurture and develop the prefecture’s character with local residents, businesses and tourists from around the world.
While such efforts in the most advanced areas of the region are in full swing, Okinawa is constructing a comprehensive concept for the entire prefecture, which it hopes to disseminate beyond its borders as it achieves its sustainability goal.
Bali: A mix of culture and sustainability
Bali is taking steps to sustainably develop its tourism sector with its unique culture. The island is leaning on the Tri Hita Karana philosophy emphasizing harmony with the divine, people and nature for its sustainability objective. The philosophy, believed to bring peace and prosperity, is reflected in the people, architecture and traditions of locals and provides the foundation for the Indonesian provincial government’s cultural events and programs.
The island has devised ecotours and sustainable agriculture, which allow tourists to experience the essence of Bali while also stimulating the economy and preserving its culture and environment. With a one-of-a-kind tradition and philosophy, sustainable tourism in Bali helps both locals and tourists by maintaining the island’s beauty and culture.
Phuket: Tourism policy for the environment and society
As the host of the 2024 ITOP forum, Thailand’s popular island is setting new standards with its policies on sustainable tourism. It is on track to establish a carbon neutral transportation system using eco-friendly vehicles such as EVs, which will offer better convenience for tourists while also reducing the island’s carbon footprint.
Phuket’s Marine Preservation project, meanwhile, is restoring coral, reducing marine litter and regulating overfishing. A community-based approach encourages local participation and establishes a profit system that benefits the whole community.
The island’s “Luxclusive” project teaches sustainable business practices to the local tourism sector, encouraging them to reduce their carbon footprint and raising environmental awareness. The initiative hopes to strengthen Phuket’s standing as a sustainable destination and help establish an eco-friendly tourism model.
Zanzibar: A path to green sustainability
Zanzibar is embracing a bold vision for sustainable tourism through the “Greener Zanzibar” campaign, anchored in the “Zanzibar Sustainable Tourism Declaration.” The initiative seeks to create a harmonious balance between environmental conservation, community welfare and economic growth by focusing on five pillars: sustainable food practices, waste management, ecosystem restoration, cultural preservation and greenhouse gas emissions reduction.
The campaign incudes marine conservation, coral reef restoration and educational programs for visitor awareness that allow tourists to explore the island’s rich cultural and natural heritage while contributing to Zanzibar’s sustainable future.
Southern Province of Sri Lanka: An ecotourism project
The Southern Province of Sri Lanka is turning to ecotourism to preserve the environment and develop local society. The Madunagala Hot Springs project is one such example that capitalizes on the region’s natural assets, offering tourists a chance to find peace and relaxation in nature. The Holuwagoda River Park, meanwhile, is a nature-friendly space constructed for both tourists and locals to maintain the area’s ecosystem while preventing flooding.
Traditional “healing” tours are also gaining popularity, like that by the Ayurveda Wellness Center, which offers a unique opportunity to experience the traditional medicine of Sri Lanka. These programs generate financial sustainability for the local community while also preserving traditional culture to provide a successful example of the ecotourism model.
BY KIM YEONSOO [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)