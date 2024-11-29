ADOR claims it 'did everything it could' in a 22-page letter to NewJeans
Published: 29 Nov. 2024, 09:06 Updated: 29 Nov. 2024, 09:49
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Girl group NewJeans revealed the full 22-page response from ADOR to reporters on Friday, as promised during a press conference held the previous day.
"We are deeply saddened by how we were not given the chance to meet with the artists to discuss plans for next year and by how things turned out," read the letter, signed by Kim Ju-young, the current CEO of ADOR.
The letter was delivered in print on Thursday afternoon and sent via email at 7 p.m. The members of NewJeans had called for an emergency press conference at 6 p.m., prior to opening the letter from ADOR.
"ADOR has always sought reasonable solutions to problems whenever they arose," the agency said. "Just because these efforts were not the specific kind the artists wanted or did not meet their expectations does not mean we violated the exclusive contracts."
"In addition, many of the issues the artists raised involved actions by third parties outside of ADOR. As the management company, we did everything we could, but there were inevitable limitations to some of the measures requested by the artists and their parents, such as obtaining an apology from a specific individual or securing a resolution from a third party," the agency added.
ADOR outlined the steps it had taken regarding the eight demands made by NewJeans on Nov. 13. The agency was given 14 days to address these demands, starting Nov. 14 when the printed letter was received.
The eight demands were: Addressing HYBE's internal report that said, "We've been tormented by the NewaeLe [NewJeans, aespa and Le Sserafim], but all we have to do is get rid of New[Jeans] and start anew"; getting an apology from the manager at Belift Lab who reportedly told girl group ILLIT to "ignore" Hanni; replacing the HYBE PR officer who downplayed NewJeans' achievements; deleting videos and photographs of NewJeans that were used without their consent; rectifying damage caused by unfair album sales practices; resolving a dispute with music video director Shin Woo-seok of Dolphiners Film; ensuring NewJeans' "original colors" are maintained and group activities continue; and reinstating former CEO Min Hee-jin.
"Some of the requests made by the artists were too abstract or overly broad, going beyond our authority or legal responsibilities," ADOR said. "Nevertheless, we will take all possible measures to address their needs as their management company. We are willing to share progress updates regularly if necessary, and we hope to maintain communication with the artists."
"It is the artists who are refusing to discuss plans for their activities next year," the agency continued. "Out of respect for them, we have been preparing plans without forcing them into meetings. We emphasize that we are not only capable but also committed to fulfilling our responsibilities as their agency and supporting their entertainment activities."
During Thursday's press conference, NewJeans claimed their exclusive contracts were terminated as of Friday due to ADOR's failure to meet their demands, which they argued constituted a breach of contract.
ADOR refuted these claims in a statement issued immediately after the press conference, asserting that the contracts remain in effect.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)