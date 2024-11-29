 Customers at this Starbucks can sip coffee and observe a quiet North Korean mountain village
Published: 29 Nov. 2024, 16:37
Visitors wait to enter at newly opened Starbucks store at the observatory of the Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, South Korea on Friday. [NEWS1]

Coffee drinkers can sip their beverages and view a quiet North Korean mountain village from a new Starbucks at a South Korean border observatory.
 
Customers have to pass a military checkpoint before entering the observatory at Aegibong Peace Eco Park, which is less than a mile from North Korean territory and overlooks North Korea’s Songak Mountain and a nearby village in Kaephung county.

Related Article

 
The tables and windows face North Korea at the Starbucks, where about 40 people, a few of them foreigners, came to the opening Friday.
 
The Korean city of Gimpo, Gyeonggi, said hosting Starbucks was part of efforts to develop its border facilities as a tourist destination and said the shop symbolizes “robust security on the Korean Peninsula through the presence of this iconic capitalist brand.”
 
The observatory is the key facility at Aegibong park, which was built on a hill that was a fierce battle site during the 1950-53 Korean War. The park also has gardens, exhibition and conference halls and a war memorial dedicated to fallen Marines.


A visitor looks toward North Korea at the observatory of the Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, South Korea on Friday. [AP/YONHAP]

Gimpo and other Korean border cities like Paju, Gyeonggi, have been trying to develop their border sites as tourist assets, even as tensions grow between the war-divided Koreas.
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been trying to raise pressure on South Korea and threatening to attack his rival with nuclear weapons if provoked. North Korea has also engaged in psychological and electronic warfare against South Korea, such as flying trash-laden balloons into the South and disrupting GPS signals from border areas near the South’s biggest airport.
 
Visitors wait to enter at newly opened Starbucks store at the observatory of the Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, South Korea on Friday. [AP/YONHAP]

Kaephung county is believed to be one of the possible sites from which North Korea has launched the thousands of balloons over several months.
 
South Korea’s military said Friday that the North had flown dozens more balloons overnight and that some trash and leaflets landed around Seoul and Gyeonggi.

AP
Customers at this Starbucks can sip coffee and observe a quiet North Korean mountain village

