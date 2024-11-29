 Korean startup MindsGround to host AI conferences with Indonesian government
Published: 29 Nov. 2024, 13:40
Senda Hurmuzan Kanam, director of Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, left, and MindsGround CEO Min Hwan-gi pose for a photo after a signing ceremony at the Sheraton Hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia. [MINDSGROUND]

 
Korean startup MindsGround, specializing in event management, has partnered with Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to host conferences related to AI in the energy sector.
 
MindsGround said Friday that it had recently formed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the ministry in Jakarta, Indonesia, under which it would lend its expertise in meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) to support the development of Indonesia's energy-related policies and advance the nation's energy industry.
 
The Korean company will also work to host energy conferences, support Korean companies in energy-related Official Development Assistance projects and pursue joint research and development on AI-based energy efficiency.
 
“The agreement with Indonesia’s Energy Ministry will be a pivotal step toward sustainability in the country’s energy industry through AI,” MindsGround CEO Min Hwan-gi said in statement. “We will continue to expand global cooperation in the energy sector to create new value.”
 
The domestic startup has completed over 200 MICE projects with governments and private entities. 
 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
