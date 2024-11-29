 Posco completes second lithium hydroxide plant
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Posco completes second lithium hydroxide plant

Published: 29 Nov. 2024, 15:36
Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, fifth from left, Posco Group Chairman Chang In-hwa, fourth from left, at the ceremony event for vompletion of Posco-Pilbara's second lithium factory in South Jeolla. [POSCO]

Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, fifth from left, Posco Group Chairman Chang In-hwa, fourth from left, at the ceremony event for vompletion of Posco-Pilbara's second lithium factory in South Jeolla. [POSCO]

Posco-Pilbara Lithium Solution completed the construction of its second lithium hydroxide plant in South Jeolla on Friday, the joint venture between Korean steelmaker Posco and Australian lithium mining company said. 
 
Adding to its first plant, established last year, the company can now produce 43,000 tons of lithium per year, which is able to manufacture batteries for 1 million EVs. 
 
The joint venture, established in 2021, imports raw materials of lithium from Pilbara Minerals in Australia and processes them into lithium hydroxide domestically.
 
The completion ceremony on Friday, was attended by Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Gov. Kim Young-rok of South Jeolla among others. 
 
“The construction of the latest lithium factory will serve as a significant turning point for Posco Group to advance as a leader in the global lithium industry,” Prime Minister Han said. 
 
“The government will roll out full-fledged support for secondary battery companies in terms of infrastructure, research and development, tax subsidies and finances.”
 
 

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
tags korea

More in Industry

Customers at this Starbucks can sip coffee and observe a quiet North Korean mountain village

DP considers tweaking Commercial Act amendments to 'respect concerns of the business community'

Hanwha Ocean, Babcock International to collaborate on submarine exports

Posco completes second lithium hydroxide plant

Samsung promotes 137 employees in annual reshuffle

Related Stories

North Korea holds first national cadres conference amid border flood crisis

North Korea sends trash balloons toward South for second consecutive day

North's Kim Jong-un calls Yoon an 'abnormal man,' threatens nuclear mobilization

North Korea issues directive for artillery brigades as tensions with South rise

McDonald's to serve up Seoul experience with working holiday program
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)