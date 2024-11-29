 Seoul nightclubs to hold art exhibitions for Itaewon Art Week
Seoul nightclubs to hold art exhibitions for Itaewon Art Week

Published: 29 Nov. 2024, 16:35
Poster for Itaewon Art Week, set to take place from Dec. 5 to 8 [YONGSAN DISTRICT OFFICE]

Four nightclubs in Itaewon, central Seoul, are set to hold art exhibitions from Dec. 5 to 8, Yongsan District Office said Friday.
 
Titled Itaewon Art Week, Korean artists Bak Yu-seok, Shin Jae-young and HWI, Belgian artist Eva Giolo and Australian artist Dave Court will showcase their media artworks at nightclubs BBCB, Nyapi, Parlour Seoul and Pistil.
 

The opening ceremony will take place at BBCB, featuring artists’ talks, DJing and live music performances. The venues will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 5 and 6, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 8.
 
A stamp tour event will take place during Itaewon Art Week, giving complimentary T-shirts and pouches to those who visit all four venues and receive stamps.
 
The exhibitions are free.
 
“The upcoming Itaewon Art Week will not only simply be about exhibiting art but also connecting the culture of Itaewon with the public,” Park Hee-young, the head of the Yongsan District Office, said in a press release, promising to take precautionary measures during the event’s run.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags art exhibition itaewon

