한국의 국보 재해석하는 아르떼 뮤지엄의 미디어아트 전시

Published: 29 Nov. 2024, 08:02
Arte Museum’s new media art exhibition reimagines Korea’s national treasures
Friday, Nov. 22, 2024
The sound of traditional Korean string instruments softly pierces through the darkness as sunlight strikes wood-and-paper doors decorated in graceful check patterns, leading to “The Heritage Garden – Threads of Connection” an immersive media art exhibition fusing Korea’s traditional culture and artwork with technology.
string instrument: 현악기
pierce: 뚫다
graceful: 우아한
immersive: 몰입형
fuse: 융합하다
한국 전통 현악기의 은은한 소리가 어둠 속을 뚫으며 울려 퍼지고, 햇빛이 목재와 한지로 만들어진 우아한 빗살 무늬 장식의 문을 비추면 ‘헤리티지 가든 – 이음을 위한 공유’ 라는 한국 전통 문화와 예술을 기술과 융합한 몰입형 미디어아트 전시가 시작된다.
Now open at one of Korea’s largest media art franchises Arte Museum, which runs branches in Gangwon’s Gangneung and Las Vegas in the United States, “The Heritage Garden” is the latest collaboration between the Korea Heritage Agency and media art studio d’strict. The exhibition is being hosted in both Arte Museum spaces and connects Korea’s artifacts and intangible heritage with younger audiences through media art exhibitions, both domestically and overseas.
collaboration: 협업
artifact: 유물
intangible heritage: 무형 유산
한국 최대 규모의 미디어아트 프랜차이즈 중 하나인 아르떼 뮤지엄에서 열리고 있는 이 전시는 강원도 강릉과 미국 라스베이거스 지점을 운영 중인 아르떼 뮤지엄과 한국문화재재단의 협업으로 탄생했다. ‘해리티지 가든’은 미디어 아트를 통해 한국의 유물과 무형 유산과 국내의 젊은 관객과 연결하려는 시도의 일환으로 기획됐다.
The 8-minute-long video art piece brings the national treasures of Korea to life through 3-D rendered images that have been archived by the government for research and promotional purposes under the theme, “Threads of Connection.”
bring ~ to life: ~에 생기를 불어 넣다
promotional: 홍보의
8분 길이의 비디오아트 작품은 정부가 연구와 홍보 목적으로 모아온 데이터를 바탕으로 한국의 국보를 3D 렌더링 이미지로 만들어 생기를 불어 넣고 ‘이음을 위한 공유’ 라는 주제 아래 제작됐다.
The “threads” work in both image and idea. The fluorescent thread of light guides the audience through the five sections of the exhibition, which moves from the morning garden to a craft archive and then the Geunjeong Halls of Gyeongbok Palace and Gwanghwamun. It connects the viewer with the past and present as well as the East and the West.
fluorescent: 형광빛의
이 ‘이음 (선)’은 이미지 그리고 개념 양쪽으로 적용된다. 형광빛 ‘선’은 전시회의 다섯 개 섹션, 즉 정원에서 시작해 공예 아카이브, 경복궁 근정전과 광화문으로 이어지는 여정을 관객에게 안내한다. 이는 과거와 현재, 그리고 동양과 서양을 연결한다.
The connection between the East and the West works in two ways. First, “The Heritage Garden” showcases Korean works and classical artworks owned by a French museum in the “Arte Museum X Musée d'Orsay” video, displayed at Gangneung. There is an additional video titled the “Light of Vegas” at the Las Vegas branch.
owned by: ~이/가 소장한
additional: 추가적으로
동서양 간의 연결은 두 가지 방식으로 구현된다. 우선 ‘헤리티지 가든‘은 강릉 지점에서 프랑스 오르세미술관이 소장한 고전 작품과 한국의 작품을 함께 선보이는 ‘아르떼 뮤지엄 X 오르세’ 영상을 보여주고 있다. 라스베이거스 지점에서는 ‘라이트 오브 베이거스’라는 영상이 추가로 상영된다.
The second connection takes place with the very fact that the Korean traditional artworks are traveling to the United States to greet the local audience, according to Kim Soon-ho, the head of the cultural heritage project department at the heritage agency.
greet: 환영하다
국가유산진흥원의 김순호 실장에 따르면 두 번째 연결은 바로 한국의 전통 예술작품이 미국으로 옮겨져 현지 관객과 만난다는 점에서 이루어진다고 한다.
“People abroad don’t get to experience Korean art so up close as well as moving, and the immersive art experience is a chance for them to get up and close in a way that the younger generation is well acquainted with,” he said. “Arte Museum is also getting ready to open up another branch in Los Angeles, and the same exhibition will be displayed there too.”
up close: 바로 가까이
acquaint: 가까워지다
그는 “해외에서는 한국 유물을 이렇게 바로 가까이, 또 움직이는 형태로 접할 기회가 드물고, 몰입형 아트 경험은 특히 젊은 세대가 친숙하게 느낄 수 있는 방식이라 한국 유물에 가까워 질 수 있는 기회”라고 말했다. 또 “아르떼 뮤지엄은 로스앤젤레스에 새로운 지점을 준비 중이며 그곳에서도 같은 전시를 할 예정”이라고 덧붙였다.
WRITTEN BY YOON SO-YEON AND TRANSLATED BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
