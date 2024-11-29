Don’t rush to weapons of mass destruction (KOR)

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a special delegation from Ukraine led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov sent by President Volodymyr Zelensky amid an escalated war with Russia and the involvement of North Korea.Seoul has been extra tightlipped about the visit and its meeting schedule. What was discussed with Yoon also has not been disclosed. Ukraine is losing ground in the war with Russia with a shortage of arms and resources as the war stretches beyond 1,000 days. The talk of arms support might have come up as the delegates also held a meeting with the national security adviser and defense minister after talks with the president.The warring states have cranked up their offensives to better their position ahead of possible ceasefire negotiations as president-elect Donald Trump claims he can resolve the war in 24 hours. Ukraine is in desperate need of pulling in as many allies as possible.Korea, which benefited from international support during the Korean War and a ceasefire that provided ground for its economic progress, cannot easily turn a cold shoulder to a beleaguered Ukraine.The war feels closer to our hearts after North Korea joined the war. During a press conference earlier this month, Yoon said support to Ukraine could change according to the extent of North Korea’s involvement. He did not rule out arms support.But Seoul’s primary concerns must lie at home as its security situation is also alarming with menacing North Korean threats. Korea cannot act the same as the United States or the United Kingdom as their weaponry supplies do not raise concerns about direct consequences on their countries.With North Korea, which has modernized its conventional ammunition on top of nuclear and missile weaponry, hanging over our head, our defense resources cannot afford to be shared with Ukraine. The military too is not sufficiently stocked with the surface-to-air missiles and 155-mm artillery shells requested by Ukraine. It takes a lengthy time for defense manufacturers to produce extra weapons. Seoul was able to deliver mine clearing devices and gas masks two months after Yoon promised them to Zelensky in May last year.As a small country surrounded by global powers, Seoul cannot but consider future ties with Moscow if the war enters a new development after Trump starts his presidency in January. The use of our weapons to kill Russian or North Korean soldiers can stoke a social divide. The government must be aware of the sensitivity for keeping the meeting details private. Providing weapons of mass destruction to Ukraine demands very careful scrutiny.윤석열 대통령이 어제 루스템 우메로우 우크라이나 국방부 장관을 단장으로 방한한 우크라이나 대통령특사단을 만났다. 러시아와의 전쟁이 격화하고 있는 가운데 볼로디미르 젤렌스키 우크라이나 대통령이 급히 특사단을 파견한 것이다.우리 정부는 특사단의 방한뿐 아니라 윤대통령과의 면담일정도 사전에 공개하지 않을 정도로 보안을 유지했다. 어제 윤대통령과의 면담내용 역시 구체적으로 알려지지 않았다. 우크라이나는 1000일 넘도록 러시아와 전쟁을 치르며 전쟁 물자부족을 겪는다. 그런 점에서 특사단은 어제 윤대통령과의 면담이나 직후 이어진 신원식 국가안보실장, 김용현 국방장관과의 회의에서 무기 지원 리스트를 꺼냈을 가능성이 크다.도널드 트럼프 당선인의 조기 전쟁종식론에 따라 우크라이나와 러시아는 각자 종전협상에서 유리한 고지를 선점하기 위해 최근 공세를 강화 중이다. 우크라이나는 서방국가들의 지원을 더 확보해야 하는 형국이다. 국제사회 지원으로 한국전쟁 초기의 열세를 극복하고, 정전 이후 경제발전의 토대를 마련한 한국 입장에선 우크라이나의 절박한 상황을 외면만 하긴 어렵다. 특히 북한군이 우크라이나 전쟁에 참전한 상황에서 북한군의 동향을 예의주시할 수밖에 없다. 윤대통령은 지난 7일 기자회견에서 "북한군의 관여 정도에 따라 단계별로 지원방식을 바꿔나갈 것”이라며 “무기지원도 배제하지 않겠다"고 말했다.그러나 북한이 군사적 위협을 고조하고 있는 녹록지 않은 한반도 안보상황을 정부는 최우선적으로 고려해야 한다. 한국은 우크라이나에 무기를 지원중인 미국이나 영국 등 외부의 군사위협이 덜한 나라들과는 다른 처지다. 북이 핵과 미사일에 더해 재래식무기 현대화로 위협을 고조하는 마당에 한국이 보유중인 대량 살상무기를 우크라이나에 지원할 경우 우리 군의 안보 구멍으로 이어질 수 있다. 우크라이나가 원하는 것으로 알려진 지대공 미사일이나 155㎜ 포탄은 우리 군도 넉넉지 않은 데다, 방산기업이 추가생산하는데도 상당한 시간이 소요된다. 지난해 5월 윤 대통령이 젤렌스키 대통령을 만난 뒤 약속한 휴대용 지뢰 제거장비나 방독면 지원도 2개월 뒤에나 이뤄졌다.또 열강들로 둘러싸인 한국 입장에선 내년 1월 트럼프 당선인이 취임한 뒤 우크라이나 전쟁 양상이 어떻게 달라질지 모르는 상황에서 이후 러시아와의 관계도 고려하지 않을 수 없다. 한국산 무기가 러시아나 북한군을 살상하는 데 사용된다면 자칫 국내의 이념갈등으로 이어질 수 있다. 정부가 특사단의 일정조차 공개하지 않을 정도로 민감한 사안이라고 여길 정도라면 한국의 살상무기 지원은 가장 신중히 검토해야 한다.