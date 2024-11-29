Learn lessons from Rommel’s battle (KOR)

The war in Ukraine is no longer an irrelevant issue to Korea. The North Korean forces, which have been deployed to the front line with the Russian military, will gain combat experiences and pose a real threat to South Korea.There is an anecdote about German general Erwin Rommel, known as “the Desert Fox,” related to combat experience. When he was serving as an infantry officer in World War I, Rommel was shelled by enemy forces in a French forest in September 1914. Other German units hid in dense forests, but Rommel’s unit was located on desolate ridges without trees.However, the adjacent unit hiding in the forest suffered severe damage while Rommel’s unit was unhurt. Contrary to the conventional wisdom that forests are safe, it was safer to be in a place without coverage.Rommel later came up with the analysis that the shells that would have flown away without causing any damage on the barren ridge hit trees and exploded between branches in the forest. As modern shells were more accurate and sensitive, they can cause greater damage in the terrain of forest, he added.Until before the actual battle, he didn’t know that trees could be dangerous. He learned it after the bloody battle was over. The North Korean troops dispatched to Ukraine will acquire knowledge of battlefield variables our military can’t — thanks to the blood of its soldiers.Our government wants to send an observation team to Ukraine. Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun said, “It would be a dereliction of duty not to send a team,” as the dispatch could provide an opportunity to study the tactics and weapons of North Korean troops without our soldiers’ sacrifice.But the opposition parties strongly oppose this, saying it would escalate tension between the two Koreas. But sending an observation team is different from sending combat troops to the battlefield. Our military has been closely monitoring the movements of the North Korean military at the border, but it isn’t a battle.If the dispatch of a team of observers requires an approval of the National Assembly, the opposition parties should discuss with the government and governing party to calculate the gains and losses in terms of national interests rather than blindly opposing it. If you don’t prepare during peacetime, you will bleed in wartime. They must not forget that young German soldiers bled to death in a forest in France in exchange for Rommel’s valuable lesson.우크라이나전은 남 일이 아니게 됐다. 러시아군과 함께 전선에 투입된 북한군은 전투경험을 쌓게 되고, 우리에게 실질적 위협으로 작용할 것이다.전투경험과 관련해선 ‘사막의 여우’라 불린 독일의 에르빈 롬멜 장군의 일화가 있다. 롬멜은 1차 세계대전에서 보병장교로서 복무하다 1914년 9월 프랑스의 한 숲에서 적의 포격을 당하게 된다. 다른 독일군 부대는 울창한 숲에 숨었지만 롬멜이 속한 부대는 나무 하나 없는 황량한 산등성이에 위치했다.그런데 숲에 엄폐한 옆 부대는 극심한 피해를 입었고, 숨을 곳이 없어 참호를 파고 웅크려있던 롬멜의 부대는 멀쩡했다. 숲이라면 당연히 안전하다는 통념과 달리, 나무와 같은 엄폐물이 없는 곳이 더 안전했던 것이다.롬멜은 이렇게 원인을 분석한다. “불모의 산등성이에선 피해를 안 주고 날아갔을 포탄들이 (숲에선) 나무를 치거나 나뭇가지 사이에서 폭발해 (아군에) 피해를 입혔다. 현대의 포탄 신관은 보다 정확하고 예민하기 때문에 이처럼 (숲)지형에선 피해가 더 클 것으로 예상된다.”(롬멜보병전술)실제 전투 전까지는 나무와 숲이 위험요소가 될 줄 몰랐다가 피를 흘린 뒤에야 알게 된 것이다. 그게 실전이다. 파병된 북한군도 마찬가지로, 우리군이 모르는 전장의 변수를 병사들의 피를 통해 획득할 것이다.우리 정부는 참관단 혹은 전황분석단을 우크라이나에 보내려 한다. “그렇게 하지 않는다면 직무유기”라고 김용현 국방장관이 말하는 데는 전투경험과 관련한 고심이 있을 것이다. 북한군이 어떻게 전술을 구사하고 무기를 사용하는지 살펴봐야 우리의 방비에 보탬이 된다. 냉정히 말하면 우리군 장병이 희생하는 것도 아니기에 더할 나위 없이 좋은 기회을 수도 있다.반면 야당은 참관단 혹은 전황분석단 파견은 “국회동의를 받아야 한다”며 결사반대한다. 남북간 긴장고조가 한가지 이유다. 그러나 무슨 일이 일어나는지 알아보는 것(참관단)과 전투를 하는 것(파병)은 차원이 다른 얘기다. 지금도 우리군이 휴전선에서 북한군 동향을 주시하지만 이걸 전투로 여기지 않는 것과 같다.국회동의가 필요한 사안이라면 야당도 정부‧여당과 무릎을 맞대고 국익의 관점에서 진지하게 득실을 따져보는 게 옳다. 지금처럼 국방부 장관 탄핵부터 꺼내는 건 본말이 뒤바뀐 것이다. 평시에 준비하지 않으면 전시에 피를 흘린다. 롬멜이 귀중한 교훈을 얻는 대가로 프랑스의 어느 숲에서 독일청년들이 피를 흘리며 죽어갔음을 잊어선 안된다.