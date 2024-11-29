More in K-pop

'Free from HYBE and ADOR': NewJeans confirms breakup with agency in new statement

Treasure to release new single next month, title not yet revealed

Police close sex offense case against Choi Min-hwan due to lack of evidence

Seventeen to kick off Japanese leg of world tour in Nagoya

ADOR claims it 'did everything it could' in a 22-page letter to NewJeans