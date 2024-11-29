Police close sex offense case against Choi Min-hwan due to lack of evidence
Published: 29 Nov. 2024, 13:26 Updated: 29 Nov. 2024, 15:32
Police have closed the case on FT Island member Choi Min-hwan’s alleged sex offenses due to insufficient evidence.
Choi was accused of engaging in prostitution and sexually harassing his ex-wife Yulhee, a former member of the girl group Laboum, after she posted a YouTube video on Oct. 24 detailing her allegations. In the video, Yulhee claimed that during their marriage, Choi visited entertainment venues and exhibited inappropriate sexual behavior toward her.
The case was filed with the Seoul Gangnam Police Precinct by a netizen after the video was released. However, Yulhee refused to participate in the investigation, and police were unable to gather further evidence, according to media reports.
On Nov. 4, Yulhee filed legal charges against Choi, seeking custody of their children and a more equitable division of assets. Choi currently has custody of all three of their children.
Choi debuted as a drummer for FT Island in 2007. The band is known for hits such as "Love Sick" (2007), "I Hope" (2009), "Severely" (2012) and "I Wish" (2012). In the wake of the controversy, Choi announced a suspension of public activities, leaving Lee Hong-ki and Lee Jae-jin to continue as a two-piece band.
Yulhee debuted as a member of Laboum in 2014 and is known for songs like "Journey to Atlantis" (2016), "Pit-A-Pat" (2014) and "Winter Story" (2016). She left the group in 2017.
The couple married in 2018 and divorced in December 2023.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
