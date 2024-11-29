 Seventeen to kick off Japanese leg of world tour in Nagoya
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Seventeen to kick off Japanese leg of world tour in Nagoya

Published: 29 Nov. 2024, 10:52 Updated: 29 Nov. 2024, 10:56
A poster for Seventeen's Japanese leg of its world tour. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

A poster for Seventeen's Japanese leg of its world tour. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band Seventeen is set to kick off the Japanese leg of its world tour on Friday, its agency, Pledis Entertainment, said the same day.
 
Dubbed “Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour In Japan,” the tour will begin in Nagoya, Japan, on Friday and Saturday at the Vantelin Dome. It will then move to Tokyo, with concerts on Dec. 4 and 5 at the Tokyo Dome, followed by performances at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Dec. 12, 14 and 15 and at PayPay Dome in Fukuoka on Dec. 19, 21 and 22.   
 

Related Article

 
During the tour, the band will unveil its new Japanese song for the first time, according to the agency.  
 
A live broadcast of the Dec. 14 Osaka concert will be shown in theaters across 60 countries, including Korea and Japan, for fans unable to attend in person.
 
The Osaka concert on Dec. 15 and the Fukuoka concert on Dec. 22 will be livestreamed online via the fan community platform Weverse.
 
The band’s “The City project” will also take place in four cities in Japan — Aichi, Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka. This will be the band's fourth “The City” project in Japan.   
 
“The City” is an event designed to transform the entire city where the band performs into a "concert play park," offering various forms of entertainment for fans to enjoy.
 
Seventeen began its “Right Here” world tour in October with two concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi. The U.S. leg of the tour took place in five cities, including New York, and ended on Nov. 10 in Los Angeles.
 
The 13-member boy band recently won the Best Group award at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in September. It was also nominated for Top K-pop Touring Artist at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, which will be held on Dec. 12.

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags K-pop Seventeen

More in K-pop

Seventeen to kick off Japanese leg of world tour in Nagoya

ADOR claims it 'did everything it could' in a 22-page letter to NewJeans

'The contract still stands': ADOR refutes NewJeans' claims after press conference

'Courage to change the world': NewJeans declares war against ADOR for its group name

NewJeans members to terminate contract with ADOR

Related Stories

Seventeen's S.Coups donates 50 million won to abandoned animal shelter

Seventeen commences stadium tour in Japan, announces latest sub-unit

Seventeen goes into quarantine after filming of video

Boy band Seventeen meet and greets scheduled for Japan in May

Seventeen to attend Unesco Youth Forum, release special video
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)