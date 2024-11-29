Seventeen to kick off Japanese leg of world tour in Nagoya
Boy band Seventeen is set to kick off the Japanese leg of its world tour on Friday, its agency, Pledis Entertainment, said the same day.
Dubbed “Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour In Japan,” the tour will begin in Nagoya, Japan, on Friday and Saturday at the Vantelin Dome. It will then move to Tokyo, with concerts on Dec. 4 and 5 at the Tokyo Dome, followed by performances at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Dec. 12, 14 and 15 and at PayPay Dome in Fukuoka on Dec. 19, 21 and 22.
During the tour, the band will unveil its new Japanese song for the first time, according to the agency.
A live broadcast of the Dec. 14 Osaka concert will be shown in theaters across 60 countries, including Korea and Japan, for fans unable to attend in person.
The Osaka concert on Dec. 15 and the Fukuoka concert on Dec. 22 will be livestreamed online via the fan community platform Weverse.
The band’s “The City project” will also take place in four cities in Japan — Aichi, Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka. This will be the band's fourth “The City” project in Japan.
“The City” is an event designed to transform the entire city where the band performs into a "concert play park," offering various forms of entertainment for fans to enjoy.
Seventeen began its “Right Here” world tour in October with two concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi. The U.S. leg of the tour took place in five cities, including New York, and ended on Nov. 10 in Los Angeles.
The 13-member boy band recently won the Best Group award at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in September. It was also nominated for Top K-pop Touring Artist at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, which will be held on Dec. 12.
