Treasure to release new single next month, title not yet revealed
Published: 29 Nov. 2024, 14:27 Updated: 29 Nov. 2024, 15:33
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Boy band Treasure will release a new digital single on Dec. 5, its agency YG Entertainment said Friday.
The new single, whose title hasn't been revealed yet, comes six months after the release of "King Kong."
The new song "will deliver Treasure's heartthrob charms," according to the agency.
Treasure was formed in 2019 through YG Entertainment's audition program “YG Treasure Box” (2018-19). The band debuted as a 12-member group consisting of Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo, So Jung-hwan, Mashiho and Bang Ye-dam, with the single “The First Step: Chapter One” (2020). Members Mashiho and Bang left the band in 2022.
Treasure has only been releasing singles since its second full-length album "Reboot" was released in July 2023. The band wrapped up a tour of the same title in August.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)