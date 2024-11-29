Actor Jung Woo-sung makes first public appearance since scandal
Published: 29 Nov. 2024, 21:39 Updated: 30 Nov. 2024, 01:27
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Actor Jung Woo-sung made his first public appearance on Friday night since news broke out about his son born out of wedlock with model Moon Ga-bi, at the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards held at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, western Seoul.
Jung's attendance was up in the air as he was originally set to attend the ceremony as the nominee of Best Actor award for his role in historical film "12.12: The Day" (2023) but became unsure due to the public backlash regarding his private life.
The actor decided to attend the ceremony after deep discussions with the awards’ organizer, according to local news outlet Starnews on Friday.
The actor first appeared during the ceremony as the presenter for the Most Popular Film award given to the film that attracted the largest audience this year. He also received the award for his film "12.12: The Day."
"I stand here today, alongside everyone involved in film '12.12: The Day,' hoping that my personal matters will not leave a stain on the film," Jung said after receiving the award.
"I also want to sincerely apologize for disappointing everyone who has shown me love and support. I will accept all the criticism and carry it with me. As a father, I will take full responsibility for my son until the very end."
The actor did not appear at the red carpet event, which was held before the main award ceremony.
On Sunday last week, local media outlet Dispatch reported that Jung is the father of Moon's son. The following day, local media Ten Asia reported that Jung may have been in a relationship with another woman while Moon was pregnant. In response, Jung's agency released a statement the same day, stating that it cannot confirm matters related to the actor's personal life.
The 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards is broadcast live on KBS2.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)